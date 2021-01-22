Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  London Stock Exchange  >  M&G plc    MNG   GB00BKFB1C65

M&G PLC

(MNG)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé CHI-X - 22/01 13:13:36
195.975 GBX   -0.77%
2020M&G PLC : publication des résultats semestriels
2020M&G PLC : publication des résultats annuels
2020Third Point veut fracturer Prudential
ETFs positionnés sur M&G PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Financial ...-0.47%1.69%EuropeActions - Services financiers
Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 Dist - GBP-1.82%0.84%Royaume UniActions
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...-0.98%0.83%Royaume UniActions
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...-1.11%0.83%Royaume UniActions
SPDR MSCI Europe Financials - EUR-1.20%0.44%EuropeActions - Services financiers
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...0.14%0.39%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE ...-1.20%0.35%EAFEActions
Deka MSCI Europe MC - EUR0.17%0.30%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...0.45%0.29%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom A-ac...0.45%0.29%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...-0.84%0.29%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (hed...-2.10%0.29%Royaume UniActions
SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF -...-0.55%0.29%-Royaume UniActions
IShares FTSE 100 (Acc) - GBP0.36%0.28%-Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 100 - GBP-1.06%0.27%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 100 - Acc - GBP-1.10%0.27%-Royaume UniActions
Xtrackers FTSE 100 Income 1D - GBP0.35%0.27%Royaume UniActions
HSBC FTSE 100 - GBP0.35%0.27%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - FTSE 100 A-dis - GBP0.35%0.27%Royaume UniActions
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF - ...-0.55%0.27%-Royaume UniActions
1  2  3Suiv.



Graphique M&G PLC
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 205,91 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 197,50 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,26%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
M&G PLC-0.23%7 013
BLACKROCK, INC.2.86%113 210
UBS GROUP AG6.17%53 588
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.42%37 475
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.5.38%35 468
STATE STREET CORPORATION2.47%26 338
