|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Financial ...
|-0.47%
|1.69%
|Europe
|Actions - Services financiers
|Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 Dist - GBP
|-1.82%
|0.84%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...
|-0.98%
|0.83%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...
|-1.11%
|0.83%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Financials - EUR
|-1.20%
|0.44%
|Europe
|Actions - Services financiers
|IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...
|0.14%
|0.39%
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE ...
|-1.20%
|0.35%
|EAFE
|Actions
|Deka MSCI Europe MC - EUR
|0.17%
|0.30%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...
|0.45%
|0.29%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom A-ac...
|0.45%
|0.29%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...
|-0.84%
|0.29%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (hed...
|-2.10%
|0.29%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF -...
|-0.55%
|0.29%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|IShares FTSE 100 (Acc) - GBP
|0.36%
|0.28%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE 100 - GBP
|-1.06%
|0.27%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE 100 - Acc - GBP
|-1.10%
|0.27%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Xtrackers FTSE 100 Income 1D - GBP
|0.35%
|0.27%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|HSBC FTSE 100 - GBP
|0.35%
|0.27%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - FTSE 100 A-dis - GBP
|0.35%
|0.27%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF - ...
|-0.55%
|0.27%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions