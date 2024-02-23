MercadoLibre, Inc. est la 1ère place de marché en ligne en Amérique latine. Le groupe exploite une plate-forme informatique permettant aux particuliers et aux professionnels d'effectuer leurs transactions d'achat et de vente de biens et de services. L'activité s'organise autour de 5 pôles : - exploitation de plates-formes de commerce en ligne ; - prestations de paiement en ligne : prestations assurées au travers de la plate-forme MercadoPago ; - prestations de livraison : prestations assurées au travers de la plate-forme MercadoEnvios ; - développement de sites d'annonces classifiées ; - autres : développement de logiciels de commerce en ligne, prestations de services de publicité etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Brésil (53,8%), Argentine (23,7%), Mexique (17,7%) et autres (4,8%).

Secteur Internet