Action MELI MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
MercadoLibre, Inc.

Actions

MELI

US58733R1023

Internet

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:11:18 23/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1 643 USD -9,65 % Graphique intraday de MercadoLibre, Inc. -7,88 % +3,69 %
17:03 MERCADOLIBRE, INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
16:01 MERCADOLIBRE, INC. : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur MercadoLibre, Inc.

MERCADOLIBRE, INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. : Wedbush persiste à l'achat ZM
Les arbres ne montent pas jusqu'au ciel (sauf Nvidia) Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : LVMH, Bouygues, Alten, Fnac Darty, Booking, Nvidia, Novo Nordisk, Diageo Our Logo
Transcript : MercadoLibre, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
MercadoLibre : résultat stable au 4ème trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires, baisse de l'action en fin de séance MT
Le bénéfice du quatrième trimestre du géant du commerce électronique MercadoLibre reste stable après une réduction d'impôts RE
MercadoLibre, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Nvidia décoiffe à nouveau Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Danone, Accor, AXA, Air Liquide, Eramet, Nvidia, Nestlé, Rolls-Royce... Our Logo
La société latino-américaine Simetrik lève 55 millions de dollars dans le cadre d'un tour de table dirigé par Goldman Sachs RE
Nouveaux achats dans le portefeuille Investisseur USA Our Logo
Amazon.com nie les allégations du régulateur mexicain concernant la suppression de la concurrence MT
Amazon.com nie les allégations du régulateur mexicain sur la suppression de la concurrence MT
Le Brésil enquête sur les ventes par Mercado Libre de mercure utilisé par les chercheurs d'or illégaux RE
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. : UBS optimiste sur le dossier ZM
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. : Citigroup toujours à l'achat ZM
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. : Wedbush toujours à l'achat ZM
Shopify rétrogradé à neutre chez Shopify, objectif de prix relevé de 2 $US, à 68 $US MT
L'action Shopify a probablement une marge de manœuvre limitée pour une expansion multiple supplémentaire, dit Wedbush dans une rétrogradation MT
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. : Susquehanna reste à l'achat ZM
L'ETF argentin bondit après l'élection, porté par les petits investisseurs RE
Les transactions sur les ETF argentins augmentent après les élections, grâce aux petits investisseurs RE
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM

Graphique MercadoLibre, Inc.

Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

MercadoLibre, Inc. est la 1ère place de marché en ligne en Amérique latine. Le groupe exploite une plate-forme informatique permettant aux particuliers et aux professionnels d'effectuer leurs transactions d'achat et de vente de biens et de services. L'activité s'organise autour de 5 pôles : - exploitation de plates-formes de commerce en ligne ; - prestations de paiement en ligne : prestations assurées au travers de la plate-forme MercadoPago ; - prestations de livraison : prestations assurées au travers de la plate-forme MercadoEnvios ; - développement de sites d'annonces classifiées ; - autres : développement de logiciels de commerce en ligne, prestations de services de publicité etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Brésil (53,8%), Argentine (23,7%), Mexique (17,7%) et autres (4,8%).
Secteur
Internet
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour MercadoLibre, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
23
Dernier Cours de Cloture
1 818 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
1 889 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+3,93 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Commerce en ligne et services d'enchères

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. Action MercadoLibre, Inc.
+2,80 % 91 916 M $
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED Action Alibaba Group Holding Limited
-1,79 % 191 Mrd $
PDD HOLDINGS INC. Action PDD Holdings Inc.
-9,80 % 175 Mrd $
MEITUAN INC. Action Meituan Inc.
-0,49 % 63 112 M $
COPART, INC. Action Copart, Inc.
+1,68 % 47 445 M $
EBAY INC. Action eBay Inc.
+1,03 % 22 981 M $
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC. Action Rakuten Group, Inc.
+21,53 % 10 862 M $
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED Action Vipshop Holdings Limited
-5,12 % 9 092 M $
GLOBAL-E ONLINE LTD. Action Global-e Online Ltd.
-16,88 % 5 323 M $
USS CO., LTD. Action USS Co., Ltd.
-8,60 % 4 130 M $
Commerce en ligne et services d'enchères
fermer