Fonds positionnés sur MERSEN Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Richelieu Croissance PME R NON -15.00% 11.00% 1.43M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur MERSEN ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend... 1.76% 0.12% Europe Actions IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... 2.11% 0.09% Monde Actions





Décryptage Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion Graphique MERSEN Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 27,63 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,50 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,5% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,8% Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,04% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) MERSEN -23.57% 637 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -4.69% 118 391 SIEMENS AG 0.94% 110 892 3M COMPANY -3.89% 97 664 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. 10.84% 62 951 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -38.35% 60 223