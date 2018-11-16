Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Mersen    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 22/09 09:34:01
24.5 EUR   --.--%
10/09Interview de Matthias Desmarais, Responsable de la recherche
10/09MERSEN : Le regain d'intérêt devrait continuer
09/09MERSEN : Lettre aux actionnaires – Septembre 2020
Fonds positionnés sur MERSEN
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Richelieu Croissance PME RNON-15.00%11.00%1.43M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur MERSENETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.76%0.12%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...2.11%0.09%MondeActions



Décryptage
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,63 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,04%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MERSEN-23.57%637
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.69%118 391
SIEMENS AG0.94%110 892
3M COMPANY-3.89%97 664
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.84%62 951
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-38.35%60 223
