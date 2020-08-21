ETFs positionnés sur MGI DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR -1.04% 1.55% France Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage MGI Digital Technology : 2020, année charnière des cinq suivantes Graphique MGI DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 48,25 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 42,70 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,9% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,0% Ecart / Objectif Bas 10,1% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) MGI DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY -21.79% 312 NORDSON CORPORATION 17.30% 11 018 WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD. 199.52% 8 517 HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.46% 4 139 VALMET OYJ 7.82% 4 078 MAREL HF. 14.33% 3 831