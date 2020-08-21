Connexion
MGI Digital Technology

MGI DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY

(ALMDG)
ETFs positionnés sur MGI DIGITAL TECHNOLOGYETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR-1.04%1.55%FranceActions



Décryptage
MGI Digital Technology : 2020, année charnière des cinq suivantes
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,25 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 42,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 10,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MGI DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY-21.79%312
NORDSON CORPORATION17.30%11 018
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.199.52%8 517
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED6.46%4 139
VALMET OYJ7.82%4 078
MAREL HF.14.33%3 831
