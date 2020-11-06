Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.    NEPT   CA64079L1058

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

(NEPT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences In...15.41%1.86%Amérique du NordActions
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...5.77%0.28%CanadaActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.
Durée : Période :
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,55 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,38 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 194%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 133%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 78,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.-33.82%229
LONZA GROUP AG76.16%51 005
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.11.13%32 921
SEAGEN INC.59.07%32 771
CELLTRION, INC.50.28%32 370
MODERNA, INC.265.44%28 285
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group