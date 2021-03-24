Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Nexstar Media Group, Inc.    NXST

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 24/03 20:48:01
141.52 USD   -5.20%
11/02NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...-5.29%0.60%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-1.85%0.05%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-2.50%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-1.62%0.01%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensiv...-1.68%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 160,78 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 149,28 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,70%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,6%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.36.72%6 832
DISCOVERY, INC.138.22%44 208
FOX CORPORATION43.58%24 550
TEGNA INC.41.72%4 316
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED22.84%3 947
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.35.41%3 585
