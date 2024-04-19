|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|125,6 SEK
|+0,54 %
|+0,56 %
|+0,75 %
|12:20
|NORDEA : Jefferies maintient sa recommandation neutre
|ZD
|12:17
|NORDEA : Berenberg toujours positif
|ZD
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+0,95 %
|40,06 Md
|+6,55 %
|523 Md
|+6,19 %
|281 Md
|+7,59 %
|251 Md
|+19,34 %
|206 Md
|+12,75 %
|172 Md
|+4,73 %
|159 Md
|+0,61 %
|149 Md
|-10,41 %
|136 Md
|-0,36 %
|137 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action NDA SE
- Actualités Nordea Bank Abp
- NORDEA : Berenberg toujours positif