Nordea Bank Abp est un groupe de services financiers organisé autour de 4 pôles d'activité : - banque de détail (38,9% des revenus) ; - banque d'affaires (29,2%) ; - banque d'institutions et de grandes entreprises (20,2%) ; - gestion d'actifs et de patrimoine (11,7%). La répartition géographique des revenus est la suivante : Finlande (24,9%), Suède (27,3%), Danemark (26,5%), Norvège (17,5%) et autres (3,8%).

Secteur Banques