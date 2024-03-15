Action OPAL OPAL FUELS INC.
OPAL Fuels Inc.

Actions

OPAL

US68347P1030

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

 17:17:18 15/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
4,895 USD +1,14 % Graphique intraday de OPAL Fuels Inc. +1,46 % -11,78 %
17:02 OPAL FUELS INC. : Goldman Sachs est négatif ZM
14/03 Transcript : OPAL Fuels Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024

Dernières actualités sur OPAL Fuels Inc.

OPAL FUELS INC. : Goldman Sachs est négatif ZM
Transcript : OPAL Fuels Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024
Les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions sont en hausse avant la cloche du jeudi, en prévision des données sur l'inflation. MT
OPAL Fuels : baisse des bénéfices au 4ème trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires MT
OPAL Fuels Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
OPAL FUELS INC. : B. Riley toujours positif ZM
Un initié d'Opal Fuels a acheté des actions pour une valeur de 111 814 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
OPAL FUELS INC. : Stifel Nicolaus persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : OPAL Fuels Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2023
La perte nette d'OPAL Fuels au troisième trimestre se réduit. Le chiffre d'affaires augmente MT
Opal Fuels Inc. fournit des prévisions de production pour l'année 2023 CI
OPAL Fuels Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
OPAL Fuels Inc. annonce le changement de son directeur comptable à compter du 15 novembre 2023 CI
OPAL FUELS INC. : Scotiabank relève sa recommandation à acheter ZM
OPAL FUELS INC. : Stifel Nicolaus réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
South Jersey Industries et OPAL Fuels Inc. annoncent la signature d'une coentreprise de gaz naturel renouvelable CI
OPAL FUELS INC. : Goldman Sachs déconseille le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie progressent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT
OPAL FUELS INC. : Janney Capital toujours positif ZM
Transcript : OPAL Fuels Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2023
OPAL Fuels affiche une perte ajustée au deuxième trimestre et un chiffre d'affaires en hausse MT
OPAL Fuels Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
OPAL Fuels Inc. annonce la nomination de Jim Martell à son conseil d'administration CI
OPAL Fuels Inc. annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI

OPAL Fuels Inc.
Profil Société

OPAL Fuels Inc. est une entreprise spécialisée dans les énergies renouvelables. Elle est spécialisée dans la capture et la conversion de biogaz pour la production de gaz naturel renouvelable (GNR) utilisé comme carburant pour les flottes de camions lourds et moyens, et dans la production d'énergie renouvelable vendue aux services publics. Ses secteurs d'activité sont les suivants : RNG Fuel, Fuel Station Services, Renewable Power Portfolio et Corporate. Le segment RNG Fuel concerne toutes les activités d'approvisionnement et de distribution de GNR directement liées à la production et à la vente de gaz brun et de crédits environnementaux. Par l'intermédiaire de son secteur "Fuel Station Services", la société fournit des services de construction et de maintenance à des tiers propriétaires de stations de ravitaillement en carburant pour véhicules. Le segment du portefeuille d'énergie renouvelable produit de l'énergie renouvelable à partir de décharges riches en méthane et de systèmes de collecte de gaz de digestion, qui est ensuite vendue à des services publics dans l'ensemble des États-Unis. Il conçoit, développe, construit, exploite et entretient également des stations de ravitaillement en carburant pour les flottes de camions à travers le pays.
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
08/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour OPAL Fuels Inc.

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
4,84 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
10,84 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+123,94 %
Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
OPAL FUELS INC.
-12,73 % 136 M
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+4,04 % 289 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+3,52 % 141 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+34,46 % 113 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+13,77 % 78,96 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+2,30 % 71,8 Md
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+11,24 % 58,52 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+4,72 % 55,04 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+4,35 % 46,12 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-3,86 % 36,45 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
