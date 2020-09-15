Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Precia    PREC   FR0000060832

PRECIA

(PREC)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 15/09 16:38:00
202 EUR   -0.98%
02/09PRECIA : Actions et Droits de Vote au 31/08/2020
PU
31/07PRECIA : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
28/07PRECIA : Détachement de dividende final
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur PRECIA
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest PME ACNON-1.00%49.00%2.09M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique PRECIA
Durée : Période :
Precia : Graphique analyse technique Precia | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PRECIA6.81%131
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.18%17 282
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.25.37%4 885
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.49.40%3 067
ANRITSU CORPORATION4.80%2 918
CHROMA ATE INC.9.66%2 230
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group