Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Radian Group Inc.    RDN

RADIAN GROUP INC.

(RDN)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 30/12 21:58:31
19.95 USD   +0.71%
20/11RADIAN GROUP INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
21/08RADIAN GROUP INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
22/05RADIAN GROUP INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur RADIAN GROUP INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Bank ETF - USD1.26%1.69%Etats UnisActions - Banques
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-1.11%0.47%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.72%0.15%Etats UnisActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...2.04%0.04%MondeActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD0.98%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Graphique RADIAN GROUP INC.
Durée : Période :
Radian Group Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Radian Group Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,32 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,81 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 6,01%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RADIAN GROUP INC.-20.03%3 795
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-12.16%36 243
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.02%35 045
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.38%32 693
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-27.61%32 014
SAMPO OYJ-10.59%23 666
