Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. est spécialisé dans la recherche, le développement, la fabrication et la commercialisation de médicaments destinés au traitement des maladies ophtalmologiques, inflammatoires et des cancers. Le CA par type de revenus se répartit comme suit : - revenus issus des ventes de produits (56,6%) ; - revenus issus d'accords de collaboration (40,4%) : collaboration avec Sanofi (58,1% des revenus), Bayer (29,1%) et Roche (12,8%) ; - autres (3%) : notamment revenus issus des ventes de licences des technologies et des prestations de services de recherche en sous-traitance. A fin 2022, le groupe dispose d'un portefeuille d'environ 35 produits en développement clinique.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale