Action REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actions

REGN

US75886F1075

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 02/01/2024 		Pré-ouverture 14:34:17
905 USD +3,04 % Graphique intraday de Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 906,99 +0,22 %
Graphique Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Graphique Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Profil Société

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. est spécialisé dans la recherche, le développement, la fabrication et la commercialisation de médicaments destinés au traitement des maladies ophtalmologiques, inflammatoires et des cancers. Le CA par type de revenus se répartit comme suit : - revenus issus des ventes de produits (56,6%) ; - revenus issus d'accords de collaboration (40,4%) : collaboration avec Sanofi (58,1% des revenus), Bayer (29,1%) et Roche (12,8%) ; - autres (3%) : notamment revenus issus des ventes de licences des technologies et des prestations de services de recherche en sous-traitance. A fin 2022, le groupe dispose d'un portefeuille d'environ 35 produits en développement clinique.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
08/01/2024 - JPMorgan Healthcare Conference
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
26
Dernier Cours de Cloture
905 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
919,76 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+1,63 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Médicaments bio-thérapeutiques

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+3,04 % 96 244 M $
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Action Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
+0,99 % 106 Mrd $
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. Action WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
-3,11 % 33 172 M $
BIONTECH SE Action BioNTech SE
+6,45 % 26 706 M $
ARGENX SE Action argenx SE
+0,17 % 22 339 M $
GENMAB A/S Action Genmab A/S
+0,32 % 20 855 M $
BEIGENE, LTD. Action BeiGene, Ltd.
-1,86 % 18 437 M $
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Action Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
-0,02 % 12 943 M $
KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Action Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.
-0,56 % 11 927 M $
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION Action Legend Biotech Corporation
-1,78 % 10 744 M $
Médicaments bio-thérapeutiques
