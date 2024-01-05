Simon Property Group, Inc. est spécialisé dans la détention et la gestion de centres commerciaux communautaires et de proximité, et de magasins d'usine. A fin 2022, le portefeuille immobilier est composé de 243 actifs situés aux Etats-Unis et à Porto Rico (209), en Asie, en Europe et au Canada (34). En outre, le groupe détient 80% de Taubman Realty Group, LLC. et 22,4% de Klépierre.

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier commercial