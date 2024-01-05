Action SPG SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.
Simon Property Group, Inc.

SPG

US8288061091

Sociétés de placement immobilier commercial

 18:56:07 05/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
140,3 USD +0,03 % Graphique intraday de Simon Property Group, Inc. -1,58 % -1,58 %
18:03 SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. : UBS est neutre ZM
21/12 SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Simon Property Group, Inc.

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. : UBS est neutre ZM
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat ZM
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. : Morgan Stanley moins optimiste ZM
Transcript : Simon Property Group, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference, Dec-05-2023 03:40 PM CI
Le détaillant chinois de mode rapide Shein dépose une demande d'introduction en bourse aux États-Unis - sources RE
Les actions en mouvement : Sinch, Demant, Klépierre, et d'autres
Klépierre : Simon émet des obligations échangeables CF
Klepierre en forte baisse : son principal actionnaire va émettre des obligations échangeables AO
Simon Property émet pour 750 mlns d'euros d'obligations échangeables en actions Klépierre DJ
Le S&P 500 affiche la plus forte hausse hebdomadaire de l'année 2023 grâce à l'apaisement des craintes concernant les taux d'intérêt et à un rapport sur l'emploi d'octobre plus faible que prévu. MT
Mercedes-Benz annonce une alliance stratégique avec Simon pour étendre son réseau de recharge haute puissance CI
Transcript : Simon Property Group, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 30, 2023 CI
Simon Property Group revoit à la hausse ses prévisions de revenus annuels grâce à une forte demande de location RE
Simon Property Group : les fonds d'exploitation et le chiffre d'affaires progressent au 3ème trimestre ; révision à la hausse des prévisions de revenus pour 2023 MT
Simon Property Group, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour l'année se terminant le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Simon Property Group, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel en actions ordinaires pour le quatrième trimestre 2023, payable le 29 décembre 2023 CI
Simon Property Group, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
La semaine de la Fed redonne espoir aux petites capitalisations en difficulté RE
Shein a accepté d'acquérir un tiers des parts de SPARC Group LLC auprès d'Authentic Brands Group LLC et de Simon Property Group, L.P. CI
Transcript : Simon Property Group, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Real Estate Conference, Sep-12-2023 11:05 AM CI
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. : JPMorgan Chase toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Forever 21 et Shein signent un accord de partenariat MT
Shein signe un accord avec le propriétaire de Forever 21, alors que les grandes enseignes de la mode rapide cherchent à accroître leur portée RE
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. : Evercore ISI n'est plus à l'achat ZM

Profil Société

Simon Property Group, Inc. est spécialisé dans la détention et la gestion de centres commerciaux communautaires et de proximité, et de magasins d'usine. A fin 2022, le portefeuille immobilier est composé de 243 actifs situés aux Etats-Unis et à Porto Rico (209), en Asie, en Europe et au Canada (34). En outre, le groupe détient 80% de Taubman Realty Group, LLC. et 22,4% de Klépierre.
Sociétés de placement immobilier commercial
Agenda
05/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Simon Property Group, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
140,26 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
142,76 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+1,79 %
Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. Action Simon Property Group, Inc.
-1,54 % 45 759 M $
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Action The Link Real Estate Investment Trust
-1,37 % 14 156 M $
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION Action Kimco Realty Corporation
-2,63 % 14 009 M $
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION Action Regency Centers Corporation
-3,25 % 12 076 M $
NNN REIT, INC. Action NNN REIT, Inc.
-1,08 % 7 807 M $
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC. Action Brixmor Property Group Inc.
-2,88 % 6 836 M $
AGREE REALTY CORPORATION Action Agree Realty Corporation
-0,97 % 6 316 M $
VICINITY CENTRES Action Vicinity Centres
-1,47 % 6 081 M $
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC. Action Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
-2,08 % 4 295 M $
RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Action RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
+0,86 % 4 232 M $
