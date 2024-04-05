SM Energy Company
SM
US78454L1008
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
|52,07 USD
|+0,06 %
|+2,70 %
|+34,16 %
|15:19
|SM ENERGY COMPANY : Mizuho Securities reste à l'achat
|ZM
|26/03
|SM Energy Company déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 3 mai 2024
|CI
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+34,66 %
|6,02 Md
|+7,90 %
|298 Md
|+13,96 %
|154 Md
|+48,46 %
|121 Md
|+25,01 %
|86,34 Md
|+11,62 %
|77,1 Md
|+20,50 %
|63,04 Md
|+14,44 %
|59,95 Md
|+8,25 %
|47,79 Md
|-1,48 %
|38,37 Md
