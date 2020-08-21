ETFs positionnés sur SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD 2.86% 0.74% Etats Unis Actions - Biotechnologie Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD -1.11% 0.06% Etats Unis Actions





Graphique SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 30,00 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,93 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 174% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 174% Ecart / Objectif Bas 174% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. 223.37% 2 563 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 1.65% 82 808 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 23.97% 70 644 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 64.29% 64 916 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 60.33% 36 021 GENMAB A/S 58.42% 24 380