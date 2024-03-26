Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, anciennement Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, est une société de biotechnologie. La société se concentre sur la création de la prochaine génération de produits pour les maladies inflammatoires de l'intestin (IBD) en combinant l'ingénierie des anticorps, les combinaisons thérapeutiques rationnelles et les approches de médecine de précision pour la sélection des patients. Son portefeuille de produits comprend des anticorps à demi-vie prolongée ciblant ?4?7, le ligand 1A du facteur de nécrose tumorale (TL1A) et l'IL-23. Ses programmes en cours de développement comprennent SPY001, SPY002, SPY003, SPY004, SPY120, SPY130 et SPY230. Son produit candidat avancé, SPY001, est conçu pour être un anticorps monoclonal d'immunoglobuline G1 hautement puissant, sélectif et entièrement humanisé, qui se lie sélectivement à l'intégrine ?4?7. SPY002, son produit candidat co-lead, est conçu pour être un anticorps monoclonal très puissant, très sélectif et entièrement humanisé qui se lie à TL1A. SPY003 est un anticorps monoclonal candidat très puissant et sélectif qui cible la sous-unité p19 de l'IL-23.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale