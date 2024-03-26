Action SYRE SPYRE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.

Actions

SYRE

US00773J2024

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:50:38 26/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
38,7 USD +0,56 % Graphique intraday de Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. -1,33 % +76,02 %
Dernières actualités sur Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.

SPYRE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
SPYRE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities adopte une opinion positive ZM
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI
SPYRE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BTIG à l'achat ZM
SPYRE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
SPYRE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Jefferies & Co. favorable sur le dossier ZM
Spyre Therapeutics accepte de vendre des actions dans le cadre d'un placement privé pour un produit brut attendu d'environ 180 millions de dollars MT
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. changera son symbole boursier de AGLE à SYRE CI
Aeglea BioTherapeutics change de nom pour Spyre Therapeutics ; nomination d'un PDG MT
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. nomme Cameron Turtle au poste de directeur général CI
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. annonce des changements au niveau de la direction CI
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. annonce la nomination de Cameron Turtle au poste de directeur général CI
Aeglea BioTherapeutics nomme Scott Burrows directeur financier MT
Aeglea Biotherapeutics élargit son équipe de direction en nommant Scott Burrows et Heidy Abreu King-Jones CI
AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
Aeglea BioTherapeutics vend à Immedica Pharma les droits d'un traitement expérimental contre les maladies métaboliques ; les actions montent avant la cloche MT
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. conclut un accord avec Immedica Pharma AB CI
Immedica Pharma a acquis les droits mondiaux de la pegzilarginase d'Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. auprès d'Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AGLE) pour 115 millions de dollars. CI
AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus désormais positif sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé grimpent jeudi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé MT

Graphique Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.

Graphique Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.
Profil Société

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, anciennement Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, est une société de biotechnologie. La société se concentre sur la création de la prochaine génération de produits pour les maladies inflammatoires de l'intestin (IBD) en combinant l'ingénierie des anticorps, les combinaisons thérapeutiques rationnelles et les approches de médecine de précision pour la sélection des patients. Son portefeuille de produits comprend des anticorps à demi-vie prolongée ciblant ?4?7, le ligand 1A du facteur de nécrose tumorale (TL1A) et l'IL-23. Ses programmes en cours de développement comprennent SPY001, SPY002, SPY003, SPY004, SPY120, SPY130 et SPY230. Son produit candidat avancé, SPY001, est conçu pour être un anticorps monoclonal d'immunoglobuline G1 hautement puissant, sélectif et entièrement humanisé, qui se lie sélectivement à l'intégrine ?4?7. SPY002, son produit candidat co-lead, est conçu pour être un anticorps monoclonal très puissant, très sélectif et entièrement humanisé qui se lie à TL1A. SPY003 est un anticorps monoclonal candidat très puissant et sélectif qui cible la sous-unité p19 de l'IL-23.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
09/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
7
Dernier Cours de Cloture
38,48 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
40 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+3,95 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

