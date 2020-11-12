Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Tyro Payments Limited    TYR   AU0000066508

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

(TYR)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Australian Stock Exchange - 15/01
2.32 AUD   -11.79%
15/01PLANÈTE BOURSE : La revue de presse du vendredi 15 janvier 2021
ETFs positionnés sur TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries ET...-0.19%0.55%-AustralieActions



Graphique TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Tyro Payments Limited : Graphique analyse technique Tyro Payments Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,93 AUD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,32 AUD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 116%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 69,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 35,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED-27.27%905
SQUARE, INC.4.65%102 701
FISERV, INC.-4.97%72 541
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-11.16%57 287
AFTERPAY LIMITED11.87%29 306
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.79%22 121
