Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Varonis Systems, Inc.    VRNS

VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.

(VRNS)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Cybersecurity and Data Privacy...4.04%2.97%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...7.65%0.62%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...7.11%0.41%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD7.10%0.19%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...7.51%0.16%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...-0.02%0.03%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Cybersécurité : 10 champions de la croissance sur le Nasdaq
Graphique VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Varonis Systems, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Varonis Systems, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 218,69 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 175,51 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 44,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC.9.41%6 173
ORACLE CORPORATION11.49%198 457
SAP SE-1.27%149 402
INTUIT INC.0.78%109 309
SERVICENOW, INC.-8.64%98 613
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.31%43 075
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ