



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Transactions dinitiés : luxe, sagas familiales, situations spéciales et microcaps au menu Graphique VÉTOQUINOL SA Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 5 Dernier Cours de Cloture 106,40 € Objectif de cours Moyen 112,20 € Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,45% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) VÉTOQUINOL SA 27.27% 1 528 ZOETIS INC. 13.04% 88 891 ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED 15.16% 16 574 DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 25.62% 6 517 JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -15.32% 3 039 VIRBAC 19.33% 2 871