Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Vonovia SE    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 22/10 14:44:32
57.31 EUR   +0.33%
24/09La Bourse de Francfort clôture en baisse (Dax:-0,29%)
AW
24/09BOURSE DE FRANCFORT : Francfort recule face à la progression de la pandémie (-0,83%)
AW
22/09VONOVIA : Berenberg toujours positif
ZD
Fonds positionnés sur VONOVIA SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
BGF World Real Estate Securities A2 USDNON-18.00%5.00%6.56M USD
DPAM Capital B Real Estate EMU Sus FNON-19.00%15.00%1.18M EUR
DPAM Capital B Rl Ett EMU Div Sus FNON-25.00%4.00%8.24M EUR
DPAM INVEST B RealEst Eur Sus Div BNON-18.00%20.00%40.38M EUR
DPAM INVEST B RealEst Eur Sus FNON-20.00%9.00%44.28M EUR
DWS Invest II Eurp Top Div LDNON-10.00%9.00%9.46M EUR
Fidelity Euro Blue Chip A-Acc-EURNON-8.00%8.00%13.67M EUR
Fidelity European Div A-Acc-EURNON-13.00%6.00%8.97M EUR
Fidelity Germany A-Dis-EURNON-5.00%28.00%45.89M EUR
Fidelity Global Property A-Dis-EURNON-15.00%6.00%8.97M EUR
Fidelity Instl Euro Blue Chip I-Acc-EURNON-7.00%14.00%13.67M EUR
Fidelity World A-Dis-EURNON1.00%52.00%62.8M EUR
GS Global MA Inc Base USD GrsMDistNON-5.00%21.00%0.76M USD
Immobilier 21 ICNON-33.00%-12.00%374.85M EUR
Indep Actions Euro I A/INON-12.00%13.00%5.44M EUR
Invesco Glbl Inc Rel Est Secs C $ AccNON-16.00%4.00%1.7M USD
Invesco Global Real Est Sec A USD ADNON-23.00%-8.00%71.01M USD
IShares Dev Rl Ett Idx (IE) Instl Acc $NON-23.00%0.00%52.02M USD
Janus Henderson Hrzn PanEurpPtyEqs A2EURNON-12.00%26.00%40.38M EUR
Lazard Actifs Réels CNON-19.00%5.00%1.73M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur VONOVIA SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...-0.54%18.64%EuropeActions - Immobilier
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Real Estat...0.00%15.75%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...-1.17%13.83%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...-1.28%13.83%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...-1.40%10.46%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...-1.32%10.46%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...-0.89%10.45%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...-0.96%10.42%EuropeActions - Immobilier
IShares International Developed Pro...-2.61%4.47%MondeActions
Deka DAXplus Maximum Dividend - EUR-1.82%4.22%AllemagneActions
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD-1.44%3.05%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR-2.14%2.94%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR-2.11%2.94%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR-2.15%2.94%AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR-1.99%2.93%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...-1.14%2.93%-AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR-1.47%2.93%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...-2.39%2.92%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR-1.62%2.91%AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR-2.14%2.91%AllemagneActions
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique VONOVIA SE
Vonovia SE : Graphique analyse technique Vonovia SE
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 60,90 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 58,28 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,50%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VONOVIA SE21.42%39 011
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.61%45 913
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-29.17%26 307
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE22.27%18 107
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.95%17 747
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD-8.63%11 573
