|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...
|-0.54%
|18.64%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Real Estat...
|0.00%
|15.75%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|-1.17%
|13.83%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|-1.28%
|13.83%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|-1.40%
|10.46%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|-1.32%
|10.46%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...
|-0.89%
|10.45%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...
|-0.96%
|10.42%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares International Developed Pro...
|-2.61%
|4.47%
|Monde
|Actions
|Deka DAXplus Maximum Dividend - EUR
|-1.82%
|4.22%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|-1.44%
|3.05%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|-2.14%
|2.94%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|-2.11%
|2.94%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|-2.15%
|2.94%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|-1.99%
|2.93%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|-1.14%
|2.93%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|-1.47%
|2.93%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|-2.39%
|2.92%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|-1.62%
|2.91%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|-2.14%
|2.91%
|Allemagne
|Actions