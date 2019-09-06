Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Watches of Switzerland Group plc    WOSG   GB00BJDQQ870

WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC

(WOSG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Schroder UK Dynamic Abs Ret P2 GBP AccNON9.00%22.00%NC4.43M GBP


ETFs positionnés sur WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Vanguard FTSE 250 - Acc - GBP1.65%0.13%-Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP1.70%0.13%Royaume UniActions
Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP1.38%0.13%Royaume UniActions
HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP1.36%0.12%Royaume UniActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
La Fed réussit sa "der" de l'année
Graphique WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC
Durée : Période :
Watches of Switzerland Group plc : Graphique analyse technique Watches of Switzerland Group plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 699,00 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 688,00 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,60%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -9,16%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC18.83%2 251
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.13.56%111 922
KERING SA1.40%89 824
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.94%89 322
ROSS STORES, INC.0.47%44 654
HENNES & MAURITZ AB29.88%42 699
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ