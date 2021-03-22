Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Bank ETF - USD-2.09%1.09%Etats UnisActions - Banques
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF - USD-2.18%1.08%Etats UnisActions - Banques
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...-1.49%0.47%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-1.31%0.04%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-0.09%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-1.63%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 93,83 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 96,24 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,50%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION60.53%10 125
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.44%180 736
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.36.30%77 032
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.11.43%64 479
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.98%62 128
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.22%57 042