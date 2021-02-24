Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Whitestone REIT    WSR

WHITESTONE REIT

(WSR)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 24/02 22:10:00
9.89 USD   +3.13%
01/02WHITESTONE REIT : Détachement de dividende
FA
04/01WHITESTONE REIT : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020WHITESTONE REIT : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur WHITESTONE REITETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...2.30%0.08%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-0.38%0.04%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.04%0.01%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - GBP ...1.71%0.01%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - USD-0.05%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique WHITESTONE REIT
Durée : Période :
Whitestone REIT : Graphique analyse technique Whitestone REIT | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,59 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,94%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WHITESTONE REIT24.09%406
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-4.76%58 825
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-1.58%38 484
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-8.19%23 794
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.34%23 291
SEGRO PLC0.59%16 131
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ