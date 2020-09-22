Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Wingstop Inc.    WING

WINGSTOP INC.

(WING)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 22/09 22:00:00
142.87 USD   +3.73%
2018WINGSTOP INC : publication des résultats trimestriels
ETFs positionnés sur WINGSTOP INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...-3.89%1.20%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-4.26%0.66%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-1.56%0.54%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-3.27%0.42%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-2.97%0.26%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.45%0.23%Etats UnisActions



Graphique WINGSTOP INC.
Durée : Période :
Wingstop Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Wingstop Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 161,21 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 137,73 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,61%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WINGSTOP INC.59.72%4 077
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION9.51%161 031
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.44.13%33 994
YUM BRANDS-8.56%26 927
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.5.64%21 257
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.36%16 575
