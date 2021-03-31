|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (FRANCE)
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'offrir, sur un horizon de placement de 5 ans minimum, une gestion flexible sur les marchés actions et taux. A titre indicatif, l'exposition sur les marchés actions se situe entre 20% et 80% de l'actif et l'exposition sur les marchés de taux entre 0% et 80% de l'actif. Le FCP est exposé sur les marchés développés avec un biais euro, ainsi que sur les marchés émergents.
|Performances du fonds : HSBC Select Flexible A
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-04-2021
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+3.89%
|+0.97%
|+1.37%
|+8.08%
|+18%
|+13.48%
|+103.62%
|Catégorie
4.8%
1.67%
2.74%
8.31%
19.7%
13.64%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|07-01-2009
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Actifs nets de la part
|210 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young & Autres
|Commercialisateur
|HSBC Global Asset Managmt FCP (France)
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|9.57%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.53
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|13.48%