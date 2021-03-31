Stratégie du fonds géré par HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (FRANCE) L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'offrir, sur un horizon de placement de 5 ans minimum, une gestion flexible sur les marchés actions et taux. A titre indicatif, l'exposition sur les marchés actions se situe entre 20% et 80% de l'actif et l'exposition sur les marchés de taux entre 0% et 80% de l'actif. Le FCP est exposé sur les marchés développés avec un biais euro, ainsi que sur les marchés émergents.

Performances du fonds : HSBC Select Flexible A

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +3.89% +0.97% +1.37% +8.08% +18% +13.48% +103.62% Catégorie 4.8% 1.67% 2.74% 8.31% 19.7% 13.64% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.