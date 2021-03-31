Connexion
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Fonds ou OPCVM
  Fonds
  HSBC Select Flexible A
  Synthèse
       FR0007036926

HSBC SELECT FLEXIBLE A
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 14/04
95.56 EUR   +0.21%
Stratégie du fonds géré par HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (FRANCE)
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'offrir, sur un horizon de placement de 5 ans minimum, une gestion flexible sur les marchés actions et taux. A titre indicatif, l'exposition sur les marchés actions se situe entre 20% et 80% de l'actif et l'exposition sur les marchés de taux entre 0% et 80% de l'actif. Le FCP est exposé sur les marchés développés avec un biais euro, ainsi que sur les marchés émergents.
Performances du fonds : HSBC Select Flexible A
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +3.89% +0.97% +1.37% +8.08% +18% +13.48% +103.62%
Catégorie 4.8% 1.67% 2.74% 8.31% 19.7% 13.64% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
HSBC Select Flexible A3.89%13.48%210M EUR1.5%
HSBC Select Flexible H4.06%15.54%14M EUR0.9%
HSBC Select Flexible R4.15%0.00%NC0M EUR0.6%
HSBC Select Flexible B4.06%15.54%NC7M EUR0.9%
Gestion
Société de gestion HSBC Global Asset Management (France)
Date de création 07-01-2009

Gérant Depuis
Albert Cobti 01-01-2010
Stéphane Mesnard 01-12-2014
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 07-01-2009
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Actifs nets de la part 210 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young & Autres
Commercialisateur HSBC Global Asset Managmt FCP (France)
Volatilité au 31-03-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 9.57%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.53
Performance moyenne 3 ans 13.48%
