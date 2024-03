Investment Managers Finance

Icahn Associates Holding LLC is an independent hedge fund manager headquartered in New York City. The firm is affiliated with Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ: IEP), a Delaware master limited partnership and diversified holding company engaged in nine primary business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Mining, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate and Home Fashion. Icahn Associates Holding manages assets of high net-worth clients.