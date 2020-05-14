Fonds positionnés sur AB SCIENCE Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Pluvalca Allcaps A NON -18.00% 16.00% 2.06M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur AB SCIENCE ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR 0.81% 1.13% France Actions





Décryptage Londres et New York bullent, coup de froid à Pékin Graphique AB SCIENCE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 11,50 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,15 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,7% Ecart / Objectif Bas 9,29% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) AB SCIENCE 70.07% 481 MERCK KGAA 8.50% 58 637 ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD 91.13% 18 153 KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD. 6.84% 14 056 BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. 93.71% 7 350 YUHAN CORPORATION 42.92% 3 399