Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  AB Science    AB   FR0010557264

AB SCIENCE

(AB)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur AB SCIENCE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Pluvalca Allcaps ANON-18.00%16.00%2.06M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur AB SCIENCEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR0.81%1.13%FranceActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Londres et New York bullent, coup de froid à Pékin
Graphique AB SCIENCE
Durée : Période :
AB Science : Graphique analyse technique AB Science | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 9,29%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AB SCIENCE70.07%481
MERCK KGAA8.50%58 637
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD91.13%18 153
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.6.84%14 056
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.93.71%7 350
YUHAN CORPORATION42.92%3 399
