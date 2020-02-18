Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Argenx SE    ARGX   NL0010832176

ARGENX SE

(ARGX)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur ARGENX SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
DPAM Capital B Eqs Belgium B CapNON-17.00%-6.00%5.75M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur ARGENX SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor BEL 20 TR (DR) - Dist - EUR-1.12%6.92%BelgiqueActions
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...-1.54%0.72%EuropeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Health Car...-0.17%0.61%EuropeActions - Santé
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...-1.12%0.21%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...-1.14%0.21%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...1.66%0.16%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF-0.09%0.12%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD1.33%0.12%-EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...-0.68%0.09%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
L'ambiance s'alourdit sur les marchés
Graphique ARGENX SE
Durée : Période :
argenx SE : Graphique analyse technique argenx SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 228,99 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 201,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,77%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARGENX SE40.39%11 321
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.6.28%86 582
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.91%70 667
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS64.75%65 095
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.61.52%37 205
GENMAB A/S55.92%24 173
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group