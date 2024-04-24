Action CHH CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Actions

CHH

US1699051066

Hôtels, Motels et Croisières

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:21:21 24/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
119,6 USD +2,06 % Graphique intraday de Choice Hotels International, Inc. +2,13 % +5,76 %
17:02 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Baird reste à l'achat ZM
19/04 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Barclays est à vendre sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur Choice Hotels International, Inc.

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Baird reste à l'achat ZM
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Barclays est à vendre sur le dossier ZM
Choice Hotels promeut Judd Wadholm au poste de Senior Vice President et General Manager, Core Brands CI
Choice Hotels promeut Sireesha Kunduri au poste de chef de l'ingénierie produit CI
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities conserve son opinion neutre ZM
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Truist Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Opinion positive de Baird ZM
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Barclays est négatif ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mitigées en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mitigées dans l'après-midi MT
Choice Hotels retire son offre de rachat de Wyndham ; Wyndham juge l'offre "inadéquate". MT
L'offre publique d'échange de Choice Hotels en vue de l'acquisition de Wyndham Hotels expire, l'autorisation de rachat d'actions est revue à la hausse MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mixtes avant la cloche lundi MT
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Jefferies & Co. désormais à l'achat sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Consommation MT
L'offre d'échange de Choice Hotels pour l'acquisition de Wyndham Hotels expire ; retrait des candidats aux postes d'administrateurs MT
Choice renonce à son offre d'achat sur son concurrent Wyndham Hotels RE
Choice met fin à son offre hostile sur Wyndham RE
Choice Hotels International Inc. annonce une augmentation de son plan de rachat d'actions. CI
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) a annulé l'acquisition des 98,2% restants de Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH). CI
Choice Hotels International, Inc. annonce l'ouverture de l'Everhome Suites à Newnan, en Géorgie CI
Choice Hotels International invite les actionnaires de Wyndham à déposer leurs actions avant la date limite du 8 mars MT
Choice Hotels International, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 17 avril 2024 CI
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Barclays pas convaincu ZM
Transcript : Choice Hotels International, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2024

Graphique Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Graphique Choice Hotels International, Inc.
Profil Société

Choice Hotels International, Inc. est un franchiseur d'hôtels. Les secteurs d'activité de la société comprennent le franchisage et la gestion d'hôtels, ainsi que les activités de la société et autres. Le secteur de la franchise et de la gestion hôtelière comprend les activités de franchise hôtelière de la société, à savoir ses 22 marques et extensions de marques, et les activités de gestion hôtelière de 14 hôtels (dont quatre hôtels en propriété). La société possède 7 527 hôtels avec 632 986 chambres ouvertes et en fonctionnement, et 1 032 hôtels avec 105 062 chambres. Les marques de la société comprennent Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites et Cambria Hotels. Elle comprend également les marques Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals et Radisson Collection, qui sont implantées aux États-Unis, au Canada, dans les Caraïbes et en Amérique latine.
Secteur
Hôtels, Motels et Croisières
Agenda
08/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
14
Dernier Cours de Cloture
117,1 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
127,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+9,00 %
Secteur Hôtels et motels

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Choice Hotels International, Inc.
+5,98 % 5,82 Md
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED Action H World Group Limited
+16,63 % 12,32 Md
WHITBREAD PLC Action Whitbread PLC
-14,61 % 7,13 Md
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. Action Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
-10,31 % 5,79 Md
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD. Action Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co., Ltd.
-7,39 % 3,67 Md
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED Action Shangri-La Asia Limited
+4,10 % 2,52 Md
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED Action Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
+5,21 % 2,44 Md
CHALET HOTELS LIMITED Action Chalet Hotels Limited
+26,92 % 2,32 Md
BTG HOTELS (GROUP) CO., LTD. Action BTG Hotels (Group) Co., Ltd.
-4,42 % 2,28 Md
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Action Mandarin Oriental International Limited
+9,62 % 2,1 Md
Hôtels et motels
