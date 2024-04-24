Choice Hotels International, Inc. est un franchiseur d'hôtels. Les secteurs d'activité de la société comprennent le franchisage et la gestion d'hôtels, ainsi que les activités de la société et autres. Le secteur de la franchise et de la gestion hôtelière comprend les activités de franchise hôtelière de la société, à savoir ses 22 marques et extensions de marques, et les activités de gestion hôtelière de 14 hôtels (dont quatre hôtels en propriété). La société possède 7 527 hôtels avec 632 986 chambres ouvertes et en fonctionnement, et 1 032 hôtels avec 105 062 chambres. Les marques de la société comprennent Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites et Cambria Hotels. Elle comprend également les marques Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals et Radisson Collection, qui sont implantées aux États-Unis, au Canada, dans les Caraïbes et en Amérique latine.