Diamondback Energy, Inc. est spécialisé dans l'exploration et la production de pétrole et de gaz naturel. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production de pétrole brut (87,8%) : 96,2 millions de barils produits en 2023 ; - production de gaz naturel liquéfié (8,2%) : 34.2 millions de barils produits ; - production de gaz naturel (3,1%) : 5,6 milliards de m3 produits ; - autres (0,9%). La totalité du CA est réalisée aux Etats-Unis.

Indices liés S&P 500