Eversource Energy est spécialisé dans la distribution d'électricité et de gaz naturel dans les villes de Connecticut, de Massachusetts et de New Hampshire aux Etats-Unis. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - distribution d'électricité (62,3%) : 51 257 GWh vendus en 2021 ; - distribution de gaz naturel (14,7%) : 4,3 milliards de m3 distribués en 2021 ; - transmission d'électricité (12%) : - autres (11%).

