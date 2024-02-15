Action ES EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Eversource Energy

ES

US30040W1080

Services aux collectivités d'électricité

 15/02/2024
58 USD +1,65 % Graphique intraday de Eversource Energy +7,51 % -5,82 %
18:02 EVERSOURCE ENERGY : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
17:04 EVERSOURCE ENERGY : BMO Capital conserve son opinion neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Eversource Energy

EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Mizuho Securities adopte une opinion positive ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie déclinent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie baissent dans les échanges de l'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont en hausse avant la cloche mercredi MT
Transcript : Eversource Energy, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2024
Eversource Energy vend ses parts dans deux projets d'énergie éolienne pour 1,1 milliard de dollars à Global Infrastructure Partners MT
Eversource Energy : hausse du bénéfice ajusté au 4ème trimestre, baisse du chiffre d'affaires ; perspectives de BPA ajusté pour 2024 MT
Eversource Energy affiche une perte trimestrielle et vend sa participation dans deux projets éoliens RE
Eversource Energy vend sa participation dans deux projets éoliens offshore RE
Eversource Energy publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Le Nikkei et le Nasdaq battent des records, l'IPC se fait attendre RE
Projets éoliens offshore américains en cours d'exploitation ou de développement en 2024 RE
Eversource Energy déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 29 mars 2024 CI
Equinor et Orsted font des offres pour de meilleurs contrats dans le cadre de la vente aux enchères de l'énergie éolienne offshore de l'État de New York RE
L'industrie de l'éolien offshore se présente aux enchères à New York alors que BP et Equinor se séparent RE
Orsted et Eversource soumettent une proposition révisée pour Sunrise Wind dans le cadre de la vente aux enchères de New York RE
Une forte participation est attendue pour la vente aux enchères d'énergie éolienne en mer à New York RE
Eversource Energy vend 50 % de sa participation dans le projet éolien Sunrise à Orsted, partenaire de la coentreprise ; les actions augmentent MT
EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Barclays n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Guggenheim passe à l'achat ZM
Le S&P 500 atteint un nouveau record hebdomadaire en intrajournalier grâce au secteur technologique ; les services publics pèsent MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie en baisse mardi en fin d'après-midi MT

Profil Société

Eversource Energy est spécialisé dans la distribution d'électricité et de gaz naturel dans les villes de Connecticut, de Massachusetts et de New Hampshire aux Etats-Unis. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - distribution d'électricité (62,3%) : 51 257 GWh vendus en 2021 ; - distribution de gaz naturel (14,7%) : 4,3 milliards de m3 distribués en 2021 ; - transmission d'électricité (12%) : - autres (11%).
Services aux collectivités d'électricité
04/03/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Eversource Energy

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
57,06 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
65,47 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+14,74 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
EVERSOURCE ENERGY Action Eversource Energy
-5,68 % 19 933 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Action NextEra Energy
-6,35 % 115 Mrd $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Action Southern Company
-3,75 % 73 955 M $
IBERDROLA, S.A. Action Iberdrola, S.A.
-8,55 % 72 177 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Action Duke Energy Corporation
-5,79 % 70 397 M $
ENEL S.P.A. Action Enel S.p.A.
-11,96 % 64 428 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Action American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-0,38 % 41 439 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Action Constellation Energy Corporation
+11,20 % 41 095 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Action Dominion Energy, Inc.
-3,32 % 37 539 M $
PG&E CORPORATION Action PG&E Corporation
-8,74 % 34 883 M $
Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres
