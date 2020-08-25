



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique GROUPE PIZZORNO ENVIRONNEMENT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 26,00 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,90 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,7% Ecart / Objectif Bas 30,7% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) GROUPE PIZZORNO ENVIRONNEMENT 47.96% 91 WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. 10.29% 26 316 SUEZ SA -8.97% 9 055 CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.47% 8 034 STERICYCLE 0.19% 5 849 PENNON GROUP PLC -0.49% 5 609