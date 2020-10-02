Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Infosys Limited    INFY

INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
ETFs positionnés sur INFOSYS LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO India Equity Index ETF - CAD6.18%15.28%IndeActions
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transa...3.53%1.53%-MondeActions - Technologie
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...3.01%1.29%MondeActions
BMO MSCI All Country World High Qua...3.04%0.27%MondeActions



Graphique INFOSYS LIMITED
Infosys Limited : Graphique analyse technique Infosys Limited
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 38
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 044,87 INR
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1 017,65 INR
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,67%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -32,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
INFOSYS LIMITED33.33%58 968
ACCENTURE6.94%143 259
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.73%129 357
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.66%107 840
VMWARE, INC.-4.67%60 792
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.24%59 190
