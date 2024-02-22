Action IHG INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Actions

IHG

GB00BHJYC057

Hôtels, Motels et Croisières

 22/02/2024
8 624 GBX +1,10 % Graphique intraday de Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC +12,31 % +21,69 %
14:07 INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : UBS est neutre ZM
10:50 Berenberg relève la recommandation de Moneysupermarket.com à "acheter". AN
Dernières actualités sur Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : UBS est neutre ZM
Berenberg relève la recommandation de Moneysupermarket.com à "acheter". AN
Accor : confiant pour 2024 après un exercice 2023 'record' CF
InterContinental Hotels : en hausse, un broker en soutien CF
Les actions européennes négociées aux Etats-Unis et les American Depositary Receipts sont orientés à la baisse dans les échanges de mercredi MT
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : ODDO BHF reste à l'achat ZM
Unilever et Aviva relevés à "acheter". AN
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Oddo BHF rehausse sa cible CF
L'Europe termine dispersée une séance calme RE
Les actions européennes clôturent en demi-teinte mardi ; Barclays va restituer près de 13 milliards de dollars aux investisseurs MT
POINT MARCHÉS-L'Europe termine dispersée une séance calme RE
Les actions européennes négociées aux États-Unis sous forme de certificats de dépôt américains ouvrent la semaine à la hausse dans la séance de mardi MT
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP : Résultats en ligne pour 2023 ; nouveau rachat d'actions pour 800 millions de dollars Alphavalue
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP : Amélioration du BPA (2023 : +22,8%, 2024 : +7,8%) Alphavalue
Transcript : InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2024
Intercontinental double son bénéfice annuel AW
Les valeurs bancaires entraînent le FTSE 100 dans le vert AN
Wall Street attendue en baisse en l'absence de catalyseur RE
Le bric-à-brac de Zonebourse : Nvidia découpé, Stellantis toyotisé et ATH en cascade Our Logo
InterContinental Hotels : hausse d'un tiers du BPA annuel CF
InterCo Hotels lance un programme de rachat d'actions de 800 millions de dollars en raison de la hausse des bénéfices AN
InterContinental Hotels Group lance un programme de rachat d'actions de 800 millions de dollars MT
En Direct des Marchés : Air Liquide, Airbus, Bayer, Capital One, Bic, Orpea, Neoen... Our Logo
Barclays annonce un rachat d'actions de 1 milliard de livres sterling alors que les bénéfices de 2023 chutent AN
InterContinental Hotels affiche un bénéfice attribuable et un chiffre d'affaires en hausse pour l'exercice 2023 MT

Profil Société

Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de l'exploitation hôtelière. A fin 2022, le groupe gère 6 164 hôtels (911 627 chambres) répartis par enseigne entre Holiday Inn Express (3 091 hôtels), Holiday Inn (1 226), Crowne Plaza (403), Candlewood Suites (368), Staybridge Suites (314), InterContinental (207), Hotel Indigo (143), Kimpton (76), avid hotels (59), voco (45), Iberostar Beachfront Resorts (33), EVEN Hotels (22), HUALUXE (21), Six Senses (19), Regent (9), Vignette Collection (3), Atwell Suites (2) et autres (123). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique-Asie (30%), Amériques (54,5%), Chine (4,7%) et autres (10,8%).
Agenda
03/05/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
107,7 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
85,66 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-20,45 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Hôtels, motels et croisières

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Action Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
+21,64 % 17 709 M $
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Marriott International, Inc.
+7,91 % 70 446 M $
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. Action Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
+9,31 % 50 190 M $
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION Action Hyatt Hotels Corporation
+2,41 % 13 774 M $
ACCOR Action Accor
+15,61 % 10 158 M $
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED Action The Indian Hotels Company Limited
+32,10 % 9 538 M $
MINOR INTERNATIONAL Action Minor International
+4,24 % 4 855 M $
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. Action Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
+11,25 % 4 827 M $
ASSET WORLD CORP Action Asset World Corp
+11,24 % 3 529 M $
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Action Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
+3,19 % 3 111 M $
Hôtels, motels et croisières
