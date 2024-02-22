Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de l'exploitation hôtelière. A fin 2022, le groupe gère 6 164 hôtels (911 627 chambres) répartis par enseigne entre Holiday Inn Express (3 091 hôtels), Holiday Inn (1 226), Crowne Plaza (403), Candlewood Suites (368), Staybridge Suites (314), InterContinental (207), Hotel Indigo (143), Kimpton (76), avid hotels (59), voco (45), Iberostar Beachfront Resorts (33), EVEN Hotels (22), HUALUXE (21), Six Senses (19), Regent (9), Vignette Collection (3), Atwell Suites (2) et autres (123). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique-Asie (30%), Amériques (54,5%), Chine (4,7%) et autres (10,8%).