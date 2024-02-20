Action IHG INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Actions

IHG

GB00BHJYC057

Hôtels, Motels et Croisières

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 16:37:56 20/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
8 281 GBX +4,69 % Graphique intraday de Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC +10,25 % +17,46 %
16:10 INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP : Résultats en ligne pour 2023 ; nouveau rachat d'actions pour 800 millions de dollars Alphavalue
14:44 INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP : Amélioration du BPA (2023 : +22,8%, 2024 : +7,8%) Alphavalue
Dernières actualités sur Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP : Résultats en ligne pour 2023 ; nouveau rachat d'actions pour 800 millions de dollars Alphavalue
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP : Amélioration du BPA (2023 : +22,8%, 2024 : +7,8%) Alphavalue
Intercontinental double son bénéfice annuel AW
Les valeurs bancaires entraînent le FTSE 100 dans le vert AN
Wall Street attendue en baisse en l'absence de catalyseur RE
Le bric-à-brac de Zonebourse : Nvidia découpé, Stellantis toyotisé et ATH en cascade Our Logo
InterContinental Hotels : hausse d'un tiers du BPA annuel CF
InterCo Hotels lance un programme de rachat d'actions de 800 millions de dollars en raison de la hausse des bénéfices AN
InterContinental Hotels Group lance un programme de rachat d'actions de 800 millions de dollars MT
La Chine tente (encore) un truc à Nvidia -1J Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Air Liquide, Airbus, Bayer, Capital One, Bic, Orpea, Neoen... Our Logo
Barclays annonce un rachat d'actions de 1 milliard de livres sterling alors que les bénéfices de 2023 chutent AN
InterContinental Hotels affiche un bénéfice attribuable et un chiffre d'affaires en hausse pour l'exercice 2023 MT
IHG devrait reverser plus d'un milliard de dollars à ses actionnaires cette année, après une année 2023 solide RE
Earnings Flash (IHG.L) INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 2,16 milliards de dollars pour l'exercice 23 MT
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LSE:IHG) annonce un rachat d'actions pour une valeur de 800 millions de dollars. CI
Intercontinental Hotels Group plc propose un dividende final CI
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Le FTSE en baisse après les vacances aux Etats-Unis AN
L'EUROPE DU MATIN - Les salaires testeront les paris sur les taux d'intérêt RE
Transcript : InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2024
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC autorise un plan de rachat. CI
L'Europe manque de direction en ce lundi calme AN
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Stifel Nicolaus confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
East Imperial salue les nouveaux accords conclus dans le cadre d'un "parcours de croissance passionnant". AN

Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de l'exploitation hôtelière. A fin 2022, le groupe gère 6 164 hôtels (911 627 chambres) répartis par enseigne entre Holiday Inn Express (3 091 hôtels), Holiday Inn (1 226), Crowne Plaza (403), Candlewood Suites (368), Staybridge Suites (314), InterContinental (207), Hotel Indigo (143), Kimpton (76), avid hotels (59), voco (45), Iberostar Beachfront Resorts (33), EVEN Hotels (22), HUALUXE (21), Six Senses (19), Regent (9), Vignette Collection (3), Atwell Suites (2) et autres (123). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique-Asie (30%), Amériques (54,5%), Chine (4,7%) et autres (10,8%).
Secteur
Hôtels, Motels et Croisières
Agenda
20/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Notations pour Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
99,55 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
81,98 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-17,65 %
Secteur Hôtels, motels et croisières

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
+17,32 % 16 373 M $
+17,32 % 16 373 M $
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Marriott International, Inc.
+6,97 % 69 948 M $
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. Action Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
+8,28 % 49 819 M $
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION Action Hyatt Hotels Corporation
+1,74 % 13 700 M $
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED Action The Indian Hotels Company Limited
+25,15 % 9 281 M $
MINOR INTERNATIONAL Action Minor International
+4,24 % 4 835 M $
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. Action Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
+9,86 % 4 766 M $
ASSET WORLD CORP Action Asset World Corp
+9,55 % 3 461 M $
EIH LIMITED Action EIH Limited
+59,64 % 3 049 M $
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Action Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
+1,11 % 3 027 M $
Hôtels, motels et croisières
