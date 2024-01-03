Action IHG INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Actions

IHG

GB00BHJYC057

Hôtels, Motels et Croisières

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 16:14:19 03/01/2024
7 015 GBX -1,45 % Graphique intraday de Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC -0,54 % -0,79 %
15:40 JEUX OLYMPIQUES DE PARIS 2024 : La folie des voyages peut-elle devenir réalité ? Alphavalue
14:03 INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Bernstein maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Graphique Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Profil Société

Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de l'exploitation hôtelière. A fin 2022, le groupe gère 6 164 hôtels (911 627 chambres) répartis par enseigne entre Holiday Inn Express (3 091 hôtels), Holiday Inn (1 226), Crowne Plaza (403), Candlewood Suites (368), Staybridge Suites (314), InterContinental (207), Hotel Indigo (143), Kimpton (76), avid hotels (59), voco (45), Iberostar Beachfront Resorts (33), EVEN Hotels (22), HUALUXE (21), Six Senses (19), Regent (9), Vignette Collection (3), Atwell Suites (2) et autres (123). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique-Asie (30%), Amériques (54,5%), Chine (4,7%) et autres (10,8%).
Secteur
Hôtels, Motels et Croisières
Agenda
20/02/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
89,86 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
75,53 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-15,95 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Hôtels, motels et croisières

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Action Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
-0,79 % 14 849 M $
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Marriott International, Inc.
-2,20 % 65 152 M $
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. Action Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
-1,13 % 46 177 M $
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION Action Hyatt Hotels Corporation
-0,62 % 13 406 M $
ACCOR Action Accor
-0,92 % 9 875 M $
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED Action The Indian Hotels Company Limited
+3,07 % 7 477 M $
MINOR INTERNATIONAL Action Minor International
-0,85 % 4 857 M $
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. Action Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
+1,38 % 4 478 M $
ASSET WORLD CORP Action Asset World Corp
+7,87 % 3 399 M $
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Action Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
+1,36 % 3 144 M $
Hôtels, motels et croisières
