Intuitive Surgical, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de systèmes vidéo d'assistance à la chirurgie robotique. Les systèmes sont composés d'une console chirurgicale, de bras, d'un endoscope de commande et d'un système d'immersion visuel 3D. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente d'instruments et d'accessoires (60%) : principalement poignées ; - vente de systèmes robotisés (23,6%) : systèmes commercialisés sous la marque da Vinci (1 370 unités vendues en 2023) et destinés principalement aux chirurgies urologiques, cardio-thoraciques et gynécologiques ; - prestations d'installation et de formation (16,4%). 65,8% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.

Secteur Equipement et technologie médicale avancés