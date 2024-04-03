Action ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Actions

ISRG

US46120E6023

Equipement et technologie médicale avancés

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:22:41 03/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
385,4 USD +0,79 % Graphique intraday de Intuitive Surgical, Inc. -3,77 % +14,13 %
19:02 INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. : Citigroup toujours positif ZM
19/03 Un initié d'Intuitive Surgical a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 001 630 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT

Dernières actualités sur Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Graphique Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Graphique Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Profil Société

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de systèmes vidéo d'assistance à la chirurgie robotique. Les systèmes sont composés d'une console chirurgicale, de bras, d'un endoscope de commande et d'un système d'immersion visuel 3D. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente d'instruments et d'accessoires (60%) : principalement poignées ; - vente de systèmes robotisés (23,6%) : systèmes commercialisés sous la marque da Vinci (1 370 unités vendues en 2023) et destinés principalement aux chirurgies urologiques, cardio-thoraciques et gynécologiques ; - prestations d'installation et de formation (16,4%). 65,8% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Equipement et technologie médicale avancés
Agenda
18/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
30
Dernier Cours de Cloture
382,4 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
414,1 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+8,30 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Equipement et technologie médicale de pointe - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. Action Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
+14,10 % 136 Md
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Action Thermo Fisher Scientific
+8,70 % 218 Md
DANAHER CORPORATION Action Danaher Corporation
+6,31 % 182 Md
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Action Boston Scientific Corporation
+18,27 % 99,14 Md
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Action Siemens Healthineers AG
+5,82 % 67,29 Md
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Action Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
+23,30 % 56,77 Md
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Action Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
-3,19 % 47,07 Md
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Action Agilent Technologies, Inc.
+3,76 % 42,25 Md
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
+15,60 % 40,12 Md
ILLUMINA, INC. Action Illumina, Inc.
-7,69 % 20,42 Md
Equipement et technologie médicale de pointe - Autres
