Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited    KC

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KC)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 22/02 22:00:00
60.74 USD   -10.98%
ETFs positionnés sur KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust Cloud Computing - USD-1.29%3.49%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD-1.08%0.20%ChineActions



Graphique KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited : Graphique analyse technique Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 368,19 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 392,67 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,23%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -73,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED56.67%14 875
ACCENTURE PLC-2.65%161 280
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.30%156 708
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.47%106 027
INFOSYS LIMITED2.83%75 572
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.92%72 446
