ETFs positionnés sur KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur First Trust Cloud Computing - USD -1.29% 3.49% - Etats Unis Actions - Technologie BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD -1.08% 0.20% Chine Actions





Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 13 Objectif de cours Moyen 368,19 CNY Dernier Cours de Cloture 392,67 CNY Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,23% Ecart / Objectif Bas -73,5% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED 56.67% 14 875 ACCENTURE PLC -2.65% 161 280 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 7.30% 156 708 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -5.47% 106 027 INFOSYS LIMITED 2.83% 75 572 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -3.92% 72 446