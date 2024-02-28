Korn Ferry est une société de conseil en organisation. La société opère à travers huit segments : Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, Professional Search & Interim et RPO. Ses segments s'articulent autour de cinq lignes d'activité : Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, Professional Search & Interim et Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). Consulting aligne la structure de l'organisation, la performance et le personnel pour stimuler la croissance en abordant la stratégie organisationnelle, l'évaluation, la succession et le leadership. Digital utilise une plateforme d'apprentissage automatique basée sur l'intelligence artificielle pour identifier la structure, les rôles, les capacités et les comportements nécessaires. Executive Search aide les organisations à recruter des membres de conseils d'administration, des directeurs généraux et d'autres cadres supérieurs ainsi que des membres de la direction générale. Professional Search & Interim propose des solutions d'acquisition de talents pour les cadres moyens et supérieurs.

Indices liés Russell 2000