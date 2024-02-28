Action KFY KORN FERRY
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Korn Ferry

Actions

KFY

US5006432000

Services pour l'emploi

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:23:17 28/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
61,73 USD +1,78 % Graphique intraday de Korn Ferry +3,92 % +3,56 %
19:03 KORN FERRY : UBS conserve son opinion neutre ZM
06/12 Transcript : Korn Ferry, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Dec 06, 2023

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Korn Ferry

KORN FERRY : UBS conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : Korn Ferry, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Dec 06, 2023
Korn Ferry : baisse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires total au deuxième trimestre fiscal MT
Les futures boursiers rebondissent avant la publication du rapport sur le commerce international ; l'Asie et l'Europe progressent MT
Korn Ferry fournit des prévisions de bénéfices consolidés pour le troisième trimestre 2024 CI
Korn Ferry annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 31 octobre 2023 CI
Korn Ferry annonce un dividende trimestriel, payable le 12 janvier 2024 CI
KORN FERRY : UBS toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
KORN FERRY : Truist Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Korn Ferry annonce la nomination de Matt Espe au conseil d'administration CI
KORN FERRY : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
Mûrs pour le changement ? Les investisseurs activistes s'intéressent à l'alimentation et aux biens de consommation RE
Transcript : Korn Ferry, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Sep 07, 2023
Les bénéfices ajustés de Korn Ferry pour le premier trimestre fiscal baissent, le chiffre d'affaires augmente ; les perspectives pour le deuxième trimestre fiscal sont publiées MT
Les actions sont majoritairement en baisse avant la cloche suite à la publication du Livre Beige de la Fed : L'Asie chute, l'Europe est forte MT
Korn Ferry déclare un dividende en espèces, payable le 13 octobre 2023 CI
Korn Ferry annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 juillet 2023 CI
Korn Ferry donne des prévisions de résultats pour le deuxième trimestre de l'exercice 2024 CI
Korn Ferry annonce des changements de direction CI
Transcript : Korn Ferry, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 27, 2023
Korn Ferry : baisse des bénéfices ajustés du 4ème trimestre fiscal, hausse du chiffre d'affaires, prévisions pour le 1er trimestre fiscal, hausse du dividende trimestriel MT
Les perspectives de la Chine et les valorisations soutiennent Wall Street avant la cloche ; l'Asie est agitée, l'Europe est en baisse MT
Les actions augmentent avant la cloche alors que les investisseurs attendent plusieurs rapports économiques ; l'Asie est mitigée, l'Europe est en baisse MT
Korn Ferry augmente son dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 31 juillet 2023 CI
Korn Ferry publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 30 avril 2023 CI

Graphique Korn Ferry

Graphique Korn Ferry
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Korn Ferry est une société de conseil en organisation. La société opère à travers huit segments : Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, Professional Search & Interim et RPO. Ses segments s'articulent autour de cinq lignes d'activité : Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, Professional Search & Interim et Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). Consulting aligne la structure de l'organisation, la performance et le personnel pour stimuler la croissance en abordant la stratégie organisationnelle, l'évaluation, la succession et le leadership. Digital utilise une plateforme d'apprentissage automatique basée sur l'intelligence artificielle pour identifier la structure, les rôles, les capacités et les comportements nécessaires. Executive Search aide les organisations à recruter des membres de conseils d'administration, des directeurs généraux et d'autres cadres supérieurs ainsi que des membres de la direction générale. Professional Search & Interim propose des solutions d'acquisition de talents pour les cadres moyens et supérieurs.
Secteur
Services pour l'emploi
Agenda
06/03/2024 - Q3 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Korn Ferry

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
5
Dernier Cours de Cloture
60,65 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
63,75 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,11 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services de recherches de cadres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
KORN FERRY Action Korn Ferry
+3,49 % 3,19 Md
HAYS PLC Action Hays plc
-13,46 % 1,89 Md
PAGEGROUP PLC Action PageGroup plc
-7,56 % 1,82 Md
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
+15,48 % 693 M
Services de recherches de cadres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Korn Ferry - Nyse
  4. Actualités Korn Ferry
  5. Korn Ferry : UBS conserve son opinion neutre
Découvrez nos Contenus Gratuits pour vous Aider à Mieux Comprendre les Marchés Boursiers.
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer