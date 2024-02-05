MetLife, Inc. figure parmi les 1ers groupes d'assurance américains. Les primes par activité se répartissent comme suit : - assurance vie (58,2%) : vente de contrats d'épargne, de prévoyance et de rentes viagères ; - assurances accident et santé (39,7%) ; - assurances habitation et dommages (2,1%). La répartition géographique des primes est la suivante : Etats-Unis (64,2%), Asie (15,7%), Amérique latine (6,4%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (5,5%) et autres (8,2%).

Secteur Assurance vie et santé