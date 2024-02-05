Action MET METLIFE, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

MetLife, Inc.

Actions

MET

US59156R1086

Assurance vie et santé

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:03:33 05/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
65,88 USD +0,70 % Graphique intraday de MetLife, Inc. -6,28 % -0,29 %
16:00 La NC Technology Association et MetLife s'associent pour créer le Center for Technology Workforce Innovation (centre d'innovation pour la main-d'œuvre technologique) CI
01/02 Transcript : MetLife, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2024

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur MetLife, Inc.

La NC Technology Association et MetLife s'associent pour créer le Center for Technology Workforce Innovation (centre d'innovation pour la main-d'œuvre technologique) CI
Transcript : MetLife, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2024
Honeywell International : Merck, Metlife, Tesla... les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - AO
Metlife : manque le consensus AO
METLIFE, INC. : Evercore ISI toujours à l'achat ZM
MetLife : hausse du bénéfice ajusté au quatrième trimestre grâce à l'augmentation des primes et des revenus d'investissement RE
Les bénéfices ajustés de MetLife au 4ème trimestre, les revenus augmentent -- Les actions chutent après les heures d'ouverture MT
MetLife, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
MORNING BID AMERICAS - Les mégacaps trébuchent à la barre haute dans l'attente de la décision de la Fed RE
METLIFE, INC. : Opinion positive de UBS ZM
MetLife déclare un dividende en actions ordinaires pour le premier trimestre 2024, payable le 14 mars 2024 CI
METLIFE, INC. : Goldman Sachs favorable au dossier ZM
METLIFE, INC. : Goldman Sachs revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
METLIFE, INC. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Transcript : MetLife, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference, Dec-05-2023 08:40 AM
Les assureurs-vie se gavent de financements américains destinés à favoriser le logement RE
Transcript : MetLife, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023
Les bénéfices ajustés de MetLife au troisième trimestre augmentent, le chiffre d'affaires diminue MT
MetLife dépasse les estimations de bénéfices trimestriels grâce à de solides revenus d'investissement RE
MetLife, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
La Fed, le financement et l'emploi pour le mois de novembre RE
Powell, l'équilibriste Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Airbus, Schneider, Carrefour, Casino, Cellectis, AMD, Aston Martin, Toyota... Our Logo
ETF : Capitaliser sur la longévité Our Logo
MetLife, Inc. déclare un dividende en actions ordinaires pour le quatrième trimestre 2023, payable le 14 décembre 2023 CI

Graphique MetLife, Inc.

Graphique MetLife, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

MetLife, Inc. figure parmi les 1ers groupes d'assurance américains. Les primes par activité se répartissent comme suit : - assurance vie (58,2%) : vente de contrats d'épargne, de prévoyance et de rentes viagères ; - assurances accident et santé (39,7%) ; - assurances habitation et dommages (2,1%). La répartition géographique des primes est la suivante : Etats-Unis (64,2%), Asie (15,7%), Amérique latine (6,4%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (5,5%) et autres (8,2%).
Secteur
Assurance vie et santé
Agenda
05/02/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour MetLife, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
65,95 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
78,48 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+19,00 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Assurance vie et santé - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
METLIFE, INC. Action MetLife, Inc.
-0,29 % 48 196 M $
AXA Action AXA
+3,12 % 72 493 M $
AFLAC INCORPORATED Action Aflac Incorporated
-7,38 % 44 439 M $
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Action Manulife Financial Corporation
+0,51 % 39 527 M $
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. Action Prudential Financial, Inc.
-0,66 % 37 290 M $
GENERALI Action Generali
+7,88 % 34 302 M $
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Action Sun Life Financial Inc.
+0,76 % 30 223 M $
PRUDENTIAL PLC Action Prudential plc
-7,82 % 28 172 M $
CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. Action Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
-4,04 % 20 596 M $
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG Action Swiss Life Holding AG
+5,99 % 20 167 M $
Assurance vie et santé - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action MetLife, Inc. - Nyse
  4. Actualités MetLife, Inc.
  5. MetLife, Inc. : UBS favorable sur le dossier
Sécurisez et Augmentez la Performance de vos Investissements grâce à notre Équipe d'Experts à vos Côtés
Sécuriser mes Investissements
fermer