MLP SE (MLP) DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 21/12 14:30:00
5.015 EUR   -0.50%
24/08MLP SE : Proche d'un nouveau potentiel d'appréciation
26/06MLP SE : Détachement de dividende final
FA
11/06MLP AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
ZD
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique MLP SE
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 5,04 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 52,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 25,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MLP SE-10.00%672
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.15.48%44 831
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-15.51%20 505
AMUNDI-3.43%16 622
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-3.73%12 620
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-3.83%10 906
