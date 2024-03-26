Action NRG NRG ENERGY, INC
NRG Energy, Inc

NRG

US6293775085

Services aux collectivités d'électricité

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
 16:50:09 26/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
67,19 USD -1,38 % Graphique intraday de NRG Energy, Inc +1,05 % +30,29 %
16:29 NRG ENERGY, INC : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre ZM
25/03 NRG ENERGY, INC : Wells Fargo Securities optimiste sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur NRG Energy, Inc

Un initié de NRG Energy a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 545 600 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
NRG ENERGY, INC : Evercore ISI maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : NRG Energy, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2024
NRG Energy affiche un bénéfice net au 4ème trimestre ; le chiffre d'affaires diminue ; les perspectives de revenus pour 2024 sont émises MT
NRG Energy, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
NRG Energy, Inc. annonce un dividende trimestriel, payable le 15 février 2024 CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent mercredi après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie gagnent mercredi en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Energie MT
Direct Energy, unité de NRG Energy, choisie pour les services d'électricité renouvelable à Boston MT
NRG Energy, Inc. nomme Gerald Alfred Spencer au poste de Senior Vice President et Chief Accounting Officer de la société à compter du 4 décembre 2023 CI
NRG Energy entame la recherche d'un nouveau PDG suite au départ de Mauricio Gutierrez MT
NRG Energy, Inc. annonce des changements de PDG CI
NRG Energy, Inc. annonce des changements au niveau de la direction CI
NRG Energy, Inc. annonce des changements au niveau de la direction CI
Le PDG de NRG Energy, Mauricio Gutierrez, quitte l'entreprise après qu'Elliott a cherché un nouveau directeur général RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie baissent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie en baisse lundi après-midi MT
Constellation Energy atteint son plus haut niveau historique grâce au relèvement de son objectif de bénéfice annuel RE
NRG Energy lance un programme de rachat d'actions accéléré de 950 millions de dollars MT
Constellation Energy relève son objectif de bénéfice annuel, les conditions météorologiques extrêmes stimulant la demande RE
Hausse des bénéfices de NRG Energy au 3ème trimestre, baisse du chiffre d'affaires ; augmentation des prévisions d'EBITDA ajusté pour 2023, prévisions pour 2024 MT
Transcript : NRG Energy, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023

Graphique NRG Energy, Inc

Profil Société

NRG Energy, Inc. est spécialisé dans la production et la distribution d'électricité. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production et vente d'électricité (91,8%) : détention, à fin 2021, de 25 centrales électriques, d'une capacité de production de 17 877 MW répartis entre énergies fossile et nucléaire (17 658 MW) et énergies renouvelables (219 MW) ; - autres (8,2%).
Services aux collectivités d'électricité
25/04/2024 - Assemblée générale
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour NRG Energy, Inc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
68,13 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
59,64 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-12,47 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
NRG ENERGY, INC Action NRG Energy, Inc
+30,41 % 14,63 Md
NEXTERA ENERGY Action NextEra Energy
+2,65 % 129 Md
IBERDROLA, S.A. Action Iberdrola, S.A.
-3,58 % 77,58 Md
SOUTHERN COMPANY Action Southern Company
-0,81 % 76,11 Md
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Action Duke Energy Corporation
-2,84 % 73,17 Md
ENEL S.P.A. Action Enel S.p.A.
-9,27 % 66,77 Md
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Action Constellation Energy Corporation
+59,91 % 59,3 Md
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Action American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+2,12 % 43,64 Md
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Action Dominion Energy, Inc.
+0,40 % 40,41 Md
EXELON CORPORATION Action Exelon Corporation
+2,38 % 36,83 Md
