NRG Energy, Inc. est spécialisé dans la production et la distribution d'électricité. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production et vente d'électricité (91,8%) : détention, à fin 2021, de 25 centrales électriques, d'une capacité de production de 17 877 MW répartis entre énergies fossile et nucléaire (17 658 MW) et énergies renouvelables (219 MW) ; - autres (8,2%).

Indices liés S&P 500