Nu Holdings Ltd est une société basée au Brésil qui fournit une plateforme bancaire numérique. La société propose à ses clients des produits couvrant les cinq saisons financières : les dépenses, l'épargne, l'investissement, l'emprunt et la protection. Ses solutions de dépenses sont conçues pour aider les clients à payer les biens et services de leur vie quotidienne avec une ligne de crédit personnalisée ou instantanément via un téléphone mobile, tout en collectant des points de fidélité et des récompenses sur les transactions applicables. Ses solutions d'épargne sont conçues pour aider les clients à déposer, gérer et épargner leur argent sur des comptes rémunérés avec des cartes de débit complémentaires. Ses solutions d'investissement sont conçues pour aider les clients à investir leur argent dans des produits et services d'investissement. Ses solutions d'emprunt sont conçues pour offrir aux clients des prêts non garantis faciles à recevoir, à gérer et à rembourser. Ses solutions de protection NuInsurance sont conçues pour aider les clients à obtenir une assurance-vie et des prestations funéraires.

Secteur Banques