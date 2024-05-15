|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|12,22 USD
|+5,84 %
|+0,62 %
|+44,96 %
|15:37
|NU HOLDINGS LTD. : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|00:00
|Transcript : Nu Holdings Ltd., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 14, 2024
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+44,78 %
|55,05 Md
|+18,62 %
|579 Md
|+16,28 %
|301 Md
|+17,02 %
|250 Md
|+26,67 %
|216 Md
|+19,57 %
|180 Md
|+23,83 %
|168 Md
|+10,72 %
|165 Md
|+6,28 %
|147 Md
|-15,84 %
|133 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action NU
- Actualités Nu Holdings Ltd.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation à l'achat