Action NU NU HOLDINGS LTD.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Nu Holdings Ltd.

Actions

NU

KYG6683N1034

Banques

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:05:55 15/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
12,22 USD +5,84 % Graphique intraday de Nu Holdings Ltd. +0,62 % +44,96 %
15:37 NU HOLDINGS LTD. : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
00:00 Transcript : Nu Holdings Ltd., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 14, 2024

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Nu Holdings Ltd.

NU HOLDINGS LTD. : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Nu Holdings Ltd., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 14, 2024
Nu Holdings augmente ses bénéfices et son chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre - les actions baissent MT
NU HOLDINGS AFFICHE UN RATIO DE DÉFAILLANCE À 90 JOURS DE 6,3 % AU BRÉSIL POUR LE PREMIER TRIMESTRE... RE
LE BRÉSILIEN NU HOLDINGS AFFICHE UN CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE 2,7 MILLIARDS DE DOLLARS (LSEG... RE
Les actions mèmes rugissent à nouveau Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Veolia, Stellantis, BNP Paribas, Bayer, Anglo American, Rheinmetall, Uber... Our Logo
NU HOLDINGS LTD. : KeyBanc Capital Markets à l'achat ZM
LES ACTIONS COTÉES EN BOURSE DE NU HOLDINGS AUGMENTENT DE 0,5 % DANS DES... RE
NU HOLDINGS LTD. : UBS favorable sur le dossier ZM
NU HOLDINGS LTD. : Opinion positive de Susquehanna ZM
Les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions en hausse avant la cloche du vendredi MT
Transcript : Nu Holdings Ltd., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Nu Holdings : hausse du bénéfice net ajusté et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre MT
Nu Holdings Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Ça baisse plus Our Logo
NU HOLDINGS LTD. : UBS reste à l'achat ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières en hausse en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières en baisse mercredi après-midi MT
L'unité mexicaine de Nu Holdings lance l'option de recevoir de l'argent des États-Unis MT
Nu Says Nu. Colombia Compania de Financiamiento reçoit une licence d'exploitation MT
Circle et Nubank s'associent pour élargir l'accès au dollar numérique au Brésil CI
NU HOLDINGS LTD. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Nu : hausse du revenu net ajusté et du chiffre d'affaires au 3ème trimestre ; les actions chutent après les heures de bureau MT
Transcript : Nu Holdings Ltd., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2023

Graphique Nu Holdings Ltd.

Graphique Nu Holdings Ltd.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Nu Holdings Ltd est une société basée au Brésil qui fournit une plateforme bancaire numérique. La société propose à ses clients des produits couvrant les cinq saisons financières : les dépenses, l'épargne, l'investissement, l'emprunt et la protection. Ses solutions de dépenses sont conçues pour aider les clients à payer les biens et services de leur vie quotidienne avec une ligne de crédit personnalisée ou instantanément via un téléphone mobile, tout en collectant des points de fidélité et des récompenses sur les transactions applicables. Ses solutions d'épargne sont conçues pour aider les clients à déposer, gérer et épargner leur argent sur des comptes rémunérés avec des cartes de débit complémentaires. Ses solutions d'investissement sont conçues pour aider les clients à investir leur argent dans des produits et services d'investissement. Ses solutions d'emprunt sont conçues pour offrir aux clients des prêts non garantis faciles à recevoir, à gérer et à rembourser. Ses solutions de protection NuInsurance sont conçues pour aider les clients à obtenir une assurance-vie et des prestations funéraires.
Secteur
Banques
Agenda
15/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Présentation des résultats
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Nu Holdings Ltd.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
11,55 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
12,34 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,83 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Banques - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
NU HOLDINGS LTD. Action Nu Holdings Ltd.
+44,78 % 55,05 Md
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Action JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+18,62 % 579 Md
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Action Bank of America Corporation
+16,28 % 301 Md
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Action Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+17,02 % 250 Md
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Action Wells Fargo & Company
+26,67 % 216 Md
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Action China Construction Bank Corporation
+19,57 % 180 Md
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Action Bank of China Limited
+23,83 % 168 Md
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Action HSBC Holdings plc
+10,72 % 165 Md
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Action Royal Bank of Canada
+6,28 % 147 Md
HDFC BANK LIMITED Action HDFC Bank Limited
-15,84 % 133 Md
Banques - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action NU
  4. Actualités Nu Holdings Ltd.
  5. Nu Holdings Ltd. : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation à l'achat