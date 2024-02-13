Action PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Actions

PYPL

US70450Y1038

Services d'assistance aux entreprises

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 12/02/2024 		Pré-ouverture 14:24:58
60,09 USD +2,00 % Graphique intraday de PayPal Holdings, Inc. 59,99 -0,17 %
14:00 PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Macquarie à l'achat ZM
14:00 PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Daiwa Securities révise son opinion et passe à neutre ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur PayPal Holdings, Inc.

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Macquarie à l'achat ZM
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Daiwa Securities révise son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
Les entreprises américaines et canadiennes entament l'année 2024 par des licenciements RE
Le Founders Fund de Peter Thiel a investi 200 millions de dollars dans les crypto-monnaies avant la hausse des cours. RE
Les entreprises américaines et canadiennes entament l'année 2024 par des licenciements RE
Adyen N.V. : Les yeux doux du marché Our Logo
Les suppressions d'emplois dépassent le secteur technologique RE
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Argus de acheteur à neutre sur le titre ZM
Le partenariat de Pinterest avec Google améliore l'histoire, selon RBC MT
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : DZ Bank abaisse son opinion à neutre ZM
PayPal Holdings, Inc. : Nouvelle ère ? Our Logo
Caramba, encore raté ! Our Logo
Wall Street : encore des records, vers une 14ème hausse hebdo CF
Wall Street : encore des records, vers une 14ème hausse hebdo CF
Le Dow Jones et le S&P 500 prolongent leurs records, les marchés évaluant les commentaires d'un responsable de la Fed MT
Point marchés-Wall Street en hausse, le S&P-500 atteint brièvement les 5.000 points RE
Le Dow Jones et le S&P 500 prolongent leurs records, les marchés évaluant les commentaires d'un responsable de la Fed MT
Wall Street, en modeste hausse, décroche de nouveaux records AW
L'indice S&P 500 frôle la barre des 5 000 points en raison des résultats et du rapport sur l'emploi RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières en baisse en fin d'après-midi MT
Le S&P 500 à deux doigts de la barre des 5.000, les marchés évaluant les commentaires du responsable de la Fed MT
Les actions de PayPal Holdings chutent à la suite de prévisions inférieures aux attentes pour 2024 et d'une réduction des objectifs de prix par les analystes MT
Les plus fortes baisses de la mi-journée MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières en baisse jeudi après-midi MT
Les indices boursiers américains sont mitigés, la faiblesse des demandes d'allocations chômage et le discours optimiste de M. Barkin entraînent une hausse des rendements des obligations d'Etat. MT

Graphique PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Graphique PayPal Holdings, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

PayPal Holdings, Inc. figure parmi les principaux prestataires mondiaux de services de paiement en ligne. La société permet aux particuliers et aux professionnels d'effectuer leurs transactions d'achat et de vente de biens et de services, ainsi que leurs opérations de transfert et de retrait de fonds. PayPal Holdings, Inc. exploite une plateforme technologique dotées de solutions (marques PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo and Braintree) destinées à faciliter les paiements assurés via des sites marchands, des dispositifs mobiles, et par le biais de magasins. Le CA par source de revenus se répartit comme suit : - revenus des transactions (91,6%) ; - revenus issus des prestations de services à valeur ajoutée (8,4%). A fin 2022, PayPal Holdings, Inc. compte 435 millions de comptes actifs. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (57,5%), Royaume Uni (7,5%) et autres (35%).
Secteur
Services d'assistance aux entreprises
Agenda
01/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
47
Dernier Cours de Cloture
60,09 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
72,4 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+20,48 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Paiements et transactions

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. Action PayPal Holdings, Inc.
-2,15 % 64 401 M $
FISERV, INC. Action Fiserv, Inc.
+8,57 % 86 565 M $
BLOCK, INC. Action Block, Inc.
-11,00 % 42 375 M $
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. Action Global Payments Inc.
+8,46 % 35 869 M $
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Action FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
-4,12 % 19 564 M $
EDENRED SE Action Edenred SE
+1,03 % 14 870 M $
WISE PLC Action Wise plc
-5,70 % 11 000 M $
NEXI S.P.A Action Nexi S.p.A
-2,97 % 10 271 M $
WEX INC. Action WEX Inc.
+8,12 % 8 990 M $
ECOCASH HOLDINGS ZIMBABWE LIMITED Action EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited
+324,49 % 6 007 M $
Paiements et transactions
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action PayPal Holdings, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc. : Macquarie à l'achat
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer