PayPal Holdings, Inc.

PYPL

US70450Y1038

Services d'assistance aux entreprises

 18:51:53 01/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
60,58 USD +0,39 % Graphique intraday de PayPal Holdings, Inc. +2,27 % -1,47 %
18:03 PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
28/02 Block, Inc. : Public averti Our Logo

Dernières actualités sur PayPal Holdings, Inc.

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
La banque Qiwi ne montre aucun signe de faillite après le retrait de sa licence en Russie RE
PayPal nomme Geoff Seeley au poste de directeur marketing MT
Wall Street : plusieurs doublés historiques vendredi CF
Rachats d'actions (2/2) : Trois exemples moins vertueux Our Logo
Flywire nomme un nouveau directeur financier MT
WPP cherche à stimuler l'IA après l'effondrement des bénéfices dans une année 2023 difficile AN
Nike va supprimer 1600 emplois pour réduire ses coûts et se recentrer sur les catégories rentables MT
Wall Street : coup de froid avec le CPI mais repli contenu CF
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Macquarie à l'achat ZM
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Daiwa Securities révise son opinion et passe à neutre ZM
Les entreprises américaines et canadiennes entament l'année 2024 par des licenciements RE
Le Founders Fund de Peter Thiel a investi 200 millions de dollars dans les crypto-monnaies avant la hausse des cours. RE
Adyen N.V. : Les yeux doux du marché Our Logo
Les suppressions d'emplois dépassent le secteur technologique RE
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Argus de acheteur à neutre sur le titre ZM
Le partenariat de Pinterest avec Google améliore l'histoire, selon RBC MT
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : DZ Bank abaisse son opinion à neutre ZM
PayPal Holdings, Inc. : Nouvelle ère ? Our Logo
Caramba, encore raté ! Our Logo

Graphique PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Graphique PayPal Holdings, Inc.
Profil Société

PayPal Holdings, Inc. figure parmi les principaux prestataires mondiaux de services de paiement en ligne. La société permet aux particuliers et aux professionnels d'effectuer leurs transactions d'achat et de vente de biens et de services, ainsi que leurs opérations de transfert et de retrait de fonds. PayPal Holdings, Inc. exploite une plateforme technologique dotées de solutions (marques PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo and Braintree) destinées à faciliter les paiements assurés via des sites marchands, des dispositifs mobiles, et par le biais de magasins. Le CA par source de revenus se répartit comme suit : - revenus des transactions (91,6%) ; - revenus issus des prestations de services à valeur ajoutée (8,4%). A fin 2022, PayPal Holdings, Inc. compte 435 millions de comptes actifs. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (57,5%), Royaume Uni (7,5%) et autres (35%).
Secteur
Services d'assistance aux entreprises
Agenda
01/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
49
Dernier Cours de Cloture
60,34 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
71,52 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+18,54 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

