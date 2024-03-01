PayPal Holdings, Inc. figure parmi les principaux prestataires mondiaux de services de paiement en ligne. La société permet aux particuliers et aux professionnels d'effectuer leurs transactions d'achat et de vente de biens et de services, ainsi que leurs opérations de transfert et de retrait de fonds. PayPal Holdings, Inc. exploite une plateforme technologique dotées de solutions (marques PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo and Braintree) destinées à faciliter les paiements assurés via des sites marchands, des dispositifs mobiles, et par le biais de magasins. Le CA par source de revenus se répartit comme suit : - revenus des transactions (91,6%) ; - revenus issus des prestations de services à valeur ajoutée (8,4%). A fin 2022, PayPal Holdings, Inc. compte 435 millions de comptes actifs. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (57,5%), Royaume Uni (7,5%) et autres (35%).

