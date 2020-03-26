Fonds positionnés sur PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Amplegest PME AC NON -2.00% 48.00% 2.24M EUR Haas Actions Entrepreneurs S NON -2.00% 0.00% NC 0.34M EUR MAM Entreprises Familiales C NON -10.00% 12.00% 1.29M EUR MAM France PME NON 0.00% 12.00% 0.21M EUR









Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 84,50 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 77,90 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,5% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,47% Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,41% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE 28.55% 1 381 SAP SE 10.90% 187 430 ORACLE CORPORATION 4.42% 169 759 SERVICENOW INC. 56.96% 84 995 INTUIT INC. 27.18% 83 993 DOCUSIGN, INC. 177.47% 38 075