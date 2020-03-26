Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE    PHA   FR0012882389

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE

(PHA)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 09/09 17:07:24
76.5 EUR   -1.80%
Fonds positionnés sur PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest PME ACNON-2.00%48.00%2.24M EUR
Haas Actions Entrepreneurs SNON-2.00%0.00%NC0.34M EUR
MAM Entreprises Familiales CNON-10.00%12.00%1.29M EUR
MAM France PMENON0.00%12.00%0.21M EUR





Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 84,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 77,90 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,47%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,41%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE28.55%1 381
SAP SE10.90%187 430
ORACLE CORPORATION4.42%169 759
SERVICENOW INC.56.96%84 995
INTUIT INC.27.18%83 993
DOCUSIGN, INC.177.47%38 075
