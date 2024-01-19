Présent à l'international, RELX PLC fournit des informations et des outils analytiques à des clients professionnels et des entreprises dans divers secteurs d'activité. Il intervient sur quatre principaux segments : - les domaines scientifique, technique et médical (34% du CA) : le groupe contribue aux progrès scientifiques de ses clients et les aide à améliorer les soins de santé en proposant des solutions analytiques et d'information de premier ordre leur permettant de prendre des décisions cruciales, d'améliorer leur productivité et d'optimiser leurs résultats ; - le risque et l'analyse commerciale (34%) : le groupe fournit des solutions et outils décisionnels alliant contenus publics ou spécifiques à des secteurs d'activité et technologies et outils analytiques de pointe. Ces solutions permettent d'accompagner les clients tels que les entreprises et les gouvernements à évaluer et anticiper les risques, à prendre des décisions plus éclairées, à réduire la fraude et à améliorer leur efficacité opérationnelle ; - le domaine juridique (20,8%) : RELX Group est l'un des principaux fournisseurs d'informations et de solutions analytiques dédiées à des professionnels d'entreprises, de gouvernements, d'organisations à but non lucratif et du domaine juridique ; - les salons (11,2%) : en 2022, le groupe a organisé 254 salons dans 22 pays. Ces événements ainsi que les outils d'information fournis aident les exposants à générer des milliards de dollars de revenus, tout en stimulant les économies locales dans les régions accueillant ces salons. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Royaume Uni (6,4%), Europe (14,7%), Amérique du Nord (59,6%) et autres (19,3%).