Action REL RELX PLC
RELX PLC

Actions

REL

GB00B2B0DG97

Services d'information professionnelle

 19/01/2024
3 292,5 GBX +0,87 % Graphique intraday de RELX PLC +1,89 % +5,76 %
14:07 RELX PLC : Bank of America Securities/Merrill Lynch persiste à l'achat ZM
10:30 BofA réduit Pearson, augmente Just Eat Takeaway AN

Dernières actualités sur RELX PLC

RELX PLC : Bank of America Securities/Merrill Lynch persiste à l'achat ZM
BofA réduit Pearson, augmente Just Eat Takeaway AN
RELX : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat ZD
Les actions européennes négociées aux États-Unis et les American Depositary Receipts en légère hausse vendredi MT
RELX : Berenberg reste à l'achat ZD
Barclays réduit Berkley et Barratt et augmente Bellway AN
RELX PLC : UBS réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
RELX : UBS favorable sur le dossier ZD
Jefferies réduit la valeur de Tullow ; Berenberg aime Volex AN
Les agences américaines saisissent des e-cigarettes illégales pour une valeur de 18 millions de dollars RE
La FDA et la CPB saisissent des e-cigarettes illégales d'une valeur de 18 millions de dollars RE
Les actions se redressent grâce à l'optimisme de la Fed ; les regards se tournent vers Boe et la BCE AN
RELX PLC : JPMorgan à l'achat ZM
Exane BNP réduit Shell ; JPMorgan réduit WPP AN
Analystes : Les changements de recommandations du jour en Europe Our Logo
RELX PLC : Kepler Capital Markets neutre sur le dossier ZM
Goldman aime Sainsbury's ; RBC réduit Imperial AN
Relx achève un programme de rachat d'actions de 800 millions de livres sterling AN
RELX : Barclays toujours neutre sur le dossier ZD
Transcript : RELX PLC - Special Call
RELX PLC : Barclays maintient son opinion neutre ZM
RELX PLC : JPMorgan reste à l'achat ZM
Barclays réduit l'objectif de cours de Just Eat Takeaway AN
RELX : JP Morgan optimiste sur le dossier ZD
RELX GROUP : T3 23 : Tout va bien pour RELX Alphavalue

Graphique RELX PLC

Graphique RELX PLC
Profil Société

Présent à l'international, RELX PLC fournit des informations et des outils analytiques à des clients professionnels et des entreprises dans divers secteurs d'activité. Il intervient sur quatre principaux segments : - les domaines scientifique, technique et médical (34% du CA) : le groupe contribue aux progrès scientifiques de ses clients et les aide à améliorer les soins de santé en proposant des solutions analytiques et d'information de premier ordre leur permettant de prendre des décisions cruciales, d'améliorer leur productivité et d'optimiser leurs résultats ; - le risque et l'analyse commerciale (34%) : le groupe fournit des solutions et outils décisionnels alliant contenus publics ou spécifiques à des secteurs d'activité et technologies et outils analytiques de pointe. Ces solutions permettent d'accompagner les clients tels que les entreprises et les gouvernements à évaluer et anticiper les risques, à prendre des décisions plus éclairées, à réduire la fraude et à améliorer leur efficacité opérationnelle ; - le domaine juridique (20,8%) : RELX Group est l'un des principaux fournisseurs d'informations et de solutions analytiques dédiées à des professionnels d'entreprises, de gouvernements, d'organisations à but non lucratif et du domaine juridique ; - les salons (11,2%) : en 2022, le groupe a organisé 254 salons dans 22 pays. Ces événements ainsi que les outils d'information fournis aident les exposants à générer des milliards de dollars de revenus, tout en stimulant les économies locales dans les régions accueillant ces salons. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Royaume Uni (6,4%), Europe (14,7%), Amérique du Nord (59,6%) et autres (19,3%).
Secteur
Services d'information professionnelle
Agenda
15/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100 , AEX
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour RELX PLC

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
13
Dernier Cours de Cloture
32,64 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
33,92 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+3,92 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Chiffre d'affaires trimestriel - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

