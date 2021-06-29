Connexion
    SLS   US81642T2096

SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP, INC.

(SLS)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 29/06 17:38:39
13.285 USD   -3.10%
2018SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 pour 30
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,71 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP, INC.134.42%196
MODERNA, INC.113.40%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG17.19%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.84%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.91%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-8.02%28 525