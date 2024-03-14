|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|22,86 USD
|-18,20 %
|-15,03 %
|-15,96 %
|19:00
|SENTINELONE, INC. : Goldman Sachs est neutre
|ZM
|19:00
|SENTINELONE, INC. : Bernstein persiste à l'achat
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-15,96 %
|8,34 Md
|+8,83 %
|85,61 Md
|+12,85 %
|83,47 Md
|-5,05 %
|60,95 Md
|+42,53 %
|55,32 Md
|-14,50 %
|53,89 Md
|+8,12 %
|39,19 Md
|+50,47 %
|34,33 Md
|+2,50 %
|26,4 Md
|-10,73 %
|25,51 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action SentinelOne, Inc. - Nyse
- Actualités SentinelOne, Inc.
- SentinelOne, Inc. : Goldman Sachs est neutre