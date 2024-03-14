Action S SENTINELONE, INC.
SentinelOne, Inc.

Actions

S

US81730H1095

Logiciels

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:02:27 14/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
22,86 USD -18,20 % Graphique intraday de SentinelOne, Inc. -15,03 % -15,96 %
19:00 SENTINELONE, INC. : Goldman Sachs est neutre ZM
19:00 SENTINELONE, INC. : Bernstein persiste à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur SentinelOne, Inc.

SENTINELONE, INC. : Goldman Sachs est neutre ZM
SENTINELONE, INC. : Bernstein persiste à l'achat ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques sont mitigées jeudi après-midi MT
SentinelOne réduit sa perte nette non GAAP au quatrième trimestre, augmente son chiffre d'affaires et fixe ses perspectives de ventes ; les actions chutent MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques sont mixtes en pré-marché jeudi MT
SENTINELONE, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities neutre sur le dossier ZM
SENTINELONE, INC. : Loop Capital reste à l'achat ZM
SENTINELONE, INC. : DA Davidson est neutre ZM
Wall Street s'apprête à ouvrir en hausse, les investisseurs continuant à parier sur une baisse des taux d'intérêt après les données sur l'inflation RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT
Les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions sont en hausse avant la cloche du jeudi, en prévision des données sur l'inflation. MT
SENTINELONE, INC. : Morgan Stanley favorable sur le dossier ZM
Les ventes au détail et l'inflation font grimper Wall Street avant la cloche ; l'Asie est en baisse, l'Europe en hausse MT
Les contrats à terme sur les actions augmentent avant la cloche en prévision du rapport sur l'indice des prix à la production ; l'Asie s'agite, l'Europe est forte MT
SentinelOne réduit sa perte nette non GAAP au quatrième trimestre, augmente son chiffre d'affaires et fixe ses perspectives de ventes ; les actions chutent en avant-marché. MT
SentinelOne prévoit un chiffre d'affaires annuel en baisse car les dépenses des entreprises restent faibles RE
Les perspectives de chiffre d'affaires annuel de SentinelOne ne sont pas à la hauteur des attentes ; l'action chute après les heures d'ouverture. MT
Transcript : SentinelOne, Inc., Q4 2024 Earnings Call, Mar 13, 2024
SentinelOne réduit sa perte nette non GAAP au 4ème trimestre, augmente son chiffre d'affaires et fixe ses perspectives pour le 1er trimestre et l'année 2025 -- Les actions baissent après les heures de bureau MT
SentinelOne, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre et l'ensemble de l'année fiscale se terminant le 31 janvier 2025 CI
SentinelOne, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 janvier 2024 CI
Les marchés boursiers sont mitigés dans l'attente des données sur les prix à la production MT
Les actions sont en hausse avant la cloche suite au rapport sur l'inflation ; l'Asie est mitigée, l'Europe est en hausse. MT
SENTINELONE, INC. : Needham & Co. reste à l'achat ZM
SENTINELONE, INC. : Wedbush optimiste sur le dossier ZM

Graphique SentinelOne, Inc.

Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

SentinelOne, Inc. est un fournisseur de cybersécurité qui propose une plateforme alimentée par l'intelligence artificielle pour permettre une défense autonome en matière de cybersécurité. La plateforme Singularity de l'entreprise ingère, met en corrélation et interroge en temps réel des pétaoctets de données structurées et non structurées provenant d'une myriade de sources externes et internes disparates en constante expansion. Les modèles d'IA distribués de l'entreprise fonctionnent à la fois localement sur chaque point de terminaison et sur chaque charge de travail en nuage, ainsi que sur sa plateforme en nuage. La plateforme Singularity de l'entreprise offre une multi-location et peut être déployée sur une gamme variée d'environnements choisis par ses clients, y compris les nuages publics, privés ou hybrides. La plateforme Singularity de l'entreprise défend contre les cyberattaques et les fonctionnalités à travers Windows, macOS, Linux et le logiciel Kubernetes. La société fournit également une sécurité de l'identité dans le cadre de Singularity XDR pour la protection, y compris Singularity Identity, Singularity Ranger Active Directory Assessor et Singularity Hologram.
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
30/05/2024 - Q1 2025 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour SentinelOne, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
34
Dernier Cours de Cloture
27,94 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
29,65 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,13 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Logiciels - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SENTINELONE, INC. Action SentinelOne, Inc.
-15,96 % 8,34 Md
SYNOPSYS INC. Action Synopsys Inc.
+8,83 % 85,61 Md
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. Action Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
+12,85 % 83,47 Md
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE Action Dassault Systèmes SE
-5,05 % 60,95 Md
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action Palantir Technologies Inc.
+42,53 % 55,32 Md
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Action Atlassian Corporation
-14,50 % 53,89 Md
THE TRADE DESK, INC. Action The Trade Desk, Inc.
+8,12 % 39,19 Md
SEA LIMITED Action Sea Limited
+50,47 % 34,33 Md
SPLUNK INC. Action Splunk Inc.
+2,50 % 26,4 Md
ROBLOX CORPORATION Action Roblox Corporation
-10,73 % 25,51 Md
Logiciels - Autres
