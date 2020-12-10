Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Shurgard Self-Storage S.A.    SHUR   LU1883301340

SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.

(SHUR)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé CHI-X - 10/12 12:02:43
33.95 EUR   -0.44%
11/08SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A. : publication des résultats semestriels
Fonds positionnés sur SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Eleva UCITS Eleva Ldrs SMCap Eurp I accNON11.00%0.00%NC4.59M EUR
Neuberger Berman Glb RE Secs USD I AccNON-12.00%19.00%0.16M USD


ETFs positionnés sur SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...1.05%1.16%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...0.49%1.16%EuropeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...0.37%0.66%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...0.06%0.66%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...0.38%0.58%EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...0.57%0.44%-EuropeActions - Immobilier
BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...0.34%0.44%EuropeActions - Immobilier
IShares International Developed Pro...1.32%0.14%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...0.14%0.08%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...0.35%0.08%-MondeActions - Immobilier
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR0.37%0.02%-EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 40,08 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 7,04%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.0.29%3 656
UNION PACIFIC13.51%138 736
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.70%78 609
CSX CORPORATION26.45%70 153
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION22.94%61 175
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED30.34%45 702
