|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|1.05%
|1.16%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT E...
|0.49%
|1.16%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|Xtrackers FTSE Developed Europe ex ...
|0.37%
|0.66%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA Nareit D...
|0.06%
|0.66%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|SPDR FTSE EPRA Europe ex UK Real Es...
|0.38%
|0.58%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP PARIBAS EASY FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|0.57%
|0.44%
|-
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|BNP Paribas Easy FTSE EPRA/NAREIT D...
|0.34%
|0.44%
|Europe
|Actions - Immobilier
|IShares International Developed Pro...
|1.32%
|0.14%
|Monde
|Actions
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|0.14%
|0.08%
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
|0.35%
|0.08%
|-
|Monde
|Actions - Immobilier
|Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR
|0.37%
|0.02%
|-
|Europe
|Actions