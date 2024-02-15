Action SMWB SIMILARWEB LTD.
Similarweb Ltd.

Actions

SMWB

IL0011751653

Logiciels

 20:02:24 15/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
8,035 USD +6,28 % Graphique intraday de Similarweb Ltd. +14,55 % +50,66 %
Dernières actualités sur Similarweb Ltd.

SIMILARWEB LTD. : Cantor Fitzgerald maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
SIMILARWEB LTD. : Jefferies & Co. persiste à l'achat ZM
SIMILARWEB LTD. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
SIMILARWEB LTD. : Citigroup désormais positif sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Similarweb Ltd., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2024
Similarweb Ltd. communique ses prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre et l'année 2024 CI
Similarweb Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Similarweb Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
La startup de recherche Perplexity AI évaluée à 520 millions de dollars grâce au financement de Bezos et de Nvidia RE
Temu et Shein à la traîne d'Amazon pour les achats en ligne des fêtes de fin d'année RE
Google en pourparlers pour investir dans la startup Character.AI -sources RE
SIMILARWEB LTD. : Oppenheimer optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Similarweb Ltd., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
Similarweb Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Similarweb Ltd. communique ses prévisions de résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année 2023 CI
Le groupe Etsy est confronté à un risque de baisse de ses prévisions de ventes de marchandises brutes pour le troisième trimestre en raison des pressions macroéconomiques et de la concurrence, selon Wedbush Securities MT
Definitive Healthcare nomme Carrie Lazorchak au poste de directeur des ventes MT
Birkenstock, la dernière introduction en bourse de chaussures à chuter dans un marché difficile RE
Les nouveaux outils de Similarweb pour les spécialistes du Search Marketing traquent les opportunités et les menaces de la marque CI
Google annonce de nouvelles fonctionnalités pour Bard, alors que le trafic reste inférieur à celui de ChatGPT RE
Le trafic de ChatGPT diminue à nouveau pour le troisième mois consécutif RE
Similarweb lance la génération Similarweb 3.0 de sa plateforme d'aide à la décision dans le monde numérique CI
L'interdiction des liens d'information par Meta Platforms a un impact limité sur l'utilisation de Facebook au Canada MT
L'interdiction de Meta au Canada n'a pas d'impact sur l'utilisation de Facebook RE

Profil Société

Similarweb Ltd est une société basée en Israël, qui fournit une plateforme en ligne pour l'intelligence numérique, offrant une vue fiable, complète et détaillée du monde numérique. La plateforme collecte, analyse et partage les informations avec ses clients afin de leur permettre d'être compétitifs sur leurs marchés. Elle présente des statistiques estimées sur les sites web et les applications mobiles.
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
07/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Similarweb Ltd.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
7
Dernier Cours de Cloture
7,56 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
9,833 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+30,07 %
Secteur Logiciels - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SIMILARWEB LTD. Action Similarweb Ltd.
+51,03 % 592 M $
SYNOPSYS INC. Action Synopsys Inc.
+8,58 % 85 828 M $
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. Action Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
+8,87 % 81 873 M $
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE Action Dassault Systèmes SE
-3,04 % 60 475 M $
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Action Atlassian Corporation
-9,85 % 56 003 M $
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action Palantir Technologies Inc.
+47,12 % 54 813 M $
THE TRADE DESK, INC. Action The Trade Desk, Inc.
+5,23 % 36 434 M $
ROBLOX CORPORATION Action Roblox Corporation
-2,47 % 27 862 M $
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. Action Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
-2,54 % 26 564 M $
SPLUNK INC. Action Splunk Inc.
+1,95 % 26 039 M $
Logiciels - Autres
