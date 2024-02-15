Similarweb Ltd est une société basée en Israël, qui fournit une plateforme en ligne pour l'intelligence numérique, offrant une vue fiable, complète et détaillée du monde numérique. La plateforme collecte, analyse et partage les informations avec ses clients afin de leur permettre d'être compétitifs sur leurs marchés. Elle présente des statistiques estimées sur les sites web et les applications mobiles.

Secteur Logiciels